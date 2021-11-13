Chris Daughtry Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following Sudden Death of His Daughter

Chris Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter Hannah was found dead in her Nashville home Friday by the Nashville Police Department, PEOPLE confirms

Chris Daughtry is flying home from his concert tour to be with his family following the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah.

The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday by the Nashville Police Department, PEOPLE confirms.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," a rep for the singer said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

The statement continued: "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing."

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris, 41, and Deanna, 48, who met in 2000, also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10.

Chris and his band released their first album in November 2006 after the singer came in fourth place on the fifth season of American Idol. He has been nominated for four Grammys.

The Dearly Beloved is the band's sixth studio album. It was released on Sept. 17 alongside the single "Lioness."

Prior to this tragedy, the band began touring earlier this month. The tour kicked off on Nov. 3 with a stop at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville before traveling to Providence, Rhode Island; Portland, Maine; Niagara Falls, New York; and Syracuse, New York.