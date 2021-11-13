"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken," the musician said in a statement after his daughter was found dead in her Fentress County, Tenn., home on Friday

Chris Daughtry Mourns Death of 25-Year-Old Daughter Hannah: 'We Never Got to Say Goodbye'

Chris Daughtry is speaking out about the unexpected death of his 25-year-old daughter, Hannah.

The musician shared a statement after his daughter was found dead in her Fentress County, Tenn., home by local police on Friday. "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and Heartbroken," said Chris, 41.

"I just recently in the last week lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he continued. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."

Hannah Daughtry Credit: Courtesy Daughtry Family

"Thank you for all the kind words and condolences, They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this series of devastating losses."

"Hannah, I love you and I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply," the statement concluded.

A rep for the singer added, "We ask that people respect the family's privacy at this time and we will share updates as soon as we are able to. Thank you for your understanding and patience as well as sensitivity at this time."

Chris received condolences after also sharing the statement on Instagram along with a photo of Hannah.

Fellow American Idol alum Ace Young wrote, "I love you guys. 💜Hannah is a beautiful soul. My first memory of her bright 10 year old smile will always be with me. I'm happy I got to see her smile numerous more times over the years. My heart hurts for her, you, @deanna.daughtry and your entire family. 💔Sending you all my love. 💚💛🧡💜❤️💙🤎."

Earlier on Saturday, Chris' wife, Deanna, 48, also penned a tribute to Hannah.

"My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah," she captioned a carousel of photos. "Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah."

"We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death," she added. "Our hearts are broken."

Chris shared his wife's post on his Instagram Story, adding four broken heart emojis.

Hannah, as well as her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna — who met in 2000 — also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10.

Prior to this tragedy, the band Daughtry began touring earlier this month. The tour kicked off on Nov. 3 with a stop at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville before traveling to Providence, R.I.; Portland, Maine; Niagara Falls, N.Y.; and Syracuse, N.Y.