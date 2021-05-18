Chris Cornell's Wife and Daughter Pay Tribute to Rocker on Anniversary of His Death: 'I Miss You'

The ladies in Chris Cornell's life are remembering the late rocker, four years after his death.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman's widow Vicky, 42, and their 16-year-old daughter Toni paid tribute to Cornell Tuesday in separate Instagram posts honoring the singer-songwriter.

"I miss you," Vicky captioned a black-and-white candid of the couple sharing a kiss, while Toni posted a father-daughter photo from her toddler years accompanied by three black hearts.

Cornell died by suicide at age 52 on May 18, 2017. In addition to daughter Toni and wife Vicky, he is survived by their son Christopher, 15, as well as his daughter Lily, 20, with first wife Susan Silver. The family continues to keep his memory alive through different projects, including podcasts and music.

Elder daughter Lily launched her Mind Wide Open podcast last May, while younger daughter Toni premiered Stop the Stigma in October.

"My father suffered from a disease that runs in our family; both his parents were alcoholics," she told PEOPLE at the time. "The most important thing we can do is know what it is and share our story, so that my brother and I can understand why it happened and prevent others from suffering the same way."

"My dad should still be here," she added. "No one should have to go through this pain and loss. We can make a change by stopping the stigma and following the science."

And in December, Cornell's family posthumously released a 10-track cover album titled No One Sings Like You Anymore. He recorded the tracks in 2016, a year before his death.

"This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album," Vicky said in a statement then. "I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me, illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time."