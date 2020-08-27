Chris Cornell’s Widow Vicky Addresses Vandalism to His Seattle Statue: 'Hate Will Not Win'

A statue of the late musician in Seattle was defaced with white paint by an unknown vandal last week

Chris Cornell's widow Vicky is speaking out after a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman was vandalized in Seattle.

In a message shared on Cornell's Facebook page, Vicky, 42, said that she and her children "are heartbroken" after the bronze statue, located at the Museum of Pop Culture, was defaced with white paint last week, local news outlets reported at the time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for," Vicky wrote. "It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide."

Vicky went on to say that "in the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love."

"It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism," she said. "The statue will be restored. Hate will not win. Chris is Seattle’s Son!"

Image zoom Chris Cornell in 2011 Jason Merritt/Getty

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Vicky said she wanted to "clarify the misinformation that continues to be spread online" about who was responsible for defacing Cornell's statue.

"A few days prior to the vandalism, someone wrote in sidewalk chalk ‘Save the Children’ in front of the statue," she said. "It rained the night before. Consequently, by Thursday AM when the vandalism occurred, much of the chalk writing was gone leaving only the words ‘Children.'

"Sadly," Vicky added, "the same accounts involved in spreading this false narrative are the very ones who previously 'liked' posts wishing/encouraging that someone would deface Chris’ statue. It is heartbreaking to think that anyone would wish for such a senseless act. It is equally upsetting to now see these same people falsely blaming others."

She continued, "We would appreciate it if those accounts would stop spreading misinformation and fomenting discord, as it tarnishes Chris’ legacy, masks the truth, and hurts those who Chris loved as well as Chris’ true fans."

Cornell, who died by suicide in May 2017 at age 52, shared two children with Vicky: daughter Toni, 15, and son Christopher, 14. He was also dad to daughter Lillian, 20, from a previous marriage.

On what would have been Cornell's birthday last month, Vicky penned a sweet shout-out to her late husband.

"The memory of your smile still makes my heart, broken as it is, beat as fast as the first time we met. We love you, Chris, Happy Birthday 🤍 ," she wrote.

Image zoom Chris and Vicky Cornell (2014)

And on Father's Day in June, Vicky reflected on Chris' parenting, writing on Instagram that she longs to tell him about their children's milestones. The mom added that she sees Cornell in their kids and that he would be "proud" of them.

"It's every day that I look at our babies, as time passes so fast, wishing I could just show you and tell you about how big they got; how little C is still a baby but a head taller than me, how Toni has taken all that you taught her and started chasing her dreams," wrote Vicky. "It's every day that I realize I never once imagined a life without you in it. A LIFE FOR OUR BABIES WITHOUT YOU IN IT."