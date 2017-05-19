Space Needle Goes Dark in Honor of Chris Cornell's Passing as Mourners Pay Tribute Around Seattle

In the wake of Chris Cornell‘s shocking death on Wednesday night, his native city of Seattle, Washington, is paying tribute to the musician through one of its most recognizable landmarks.

The Space Needle observation tower went dark from 9-10 p.m. local time on Thursday evening in honor of Cornell and his contributions to the city’s music scene.

Elsewhere, fans placed flowers around Seattle’s A Sound Garden – the outdoor public sculpture from which Cornell’s band, Soundgarden, took their name at their formation in 1984, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Mourners leave flowers at the A Sound Garden sculpture in Seattle David Ryder/Getty

RELATED: Chris Cornell’s Life in Photos

According to EW, the A Sound Garden sculpture channels wind and was designed by artist Douglas Hollis for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration campus.

A mourner places flowers in Seattle's Volunteer Park Jim Bennett/Getty

Cornell was found dead at MGM Grand Detroit on Wednesday after performing with Soundgarden in the Michigan city. The medical examiner ruled his death as suicide by hanging.

Early Thursday, the Cornell family’s attorney Kirk Pasich said in a statement that the family is “disturbed” at reports that Cornell intentionally took his life. Pasich also claimed that Cornell told his wife that he had taken “an extra Ativan or two” before his death.

Said Pasich, “Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions.”

A memorial for Cornell at Seattle's KEXP radio station Stephen Brashear/Getty

Mourners leave flowers at the A Sound Garden sculpture in Seattle

In addition to the Space Needle and A Sound Garden tributes, the Seattle Mariners held a moment of silence for Cornell during their Thursday night game, and local radio station KEXP invited mourners to join in a moment of silence.

The Seattle Museum of Pop Culture also displayed a video tribute to Cornell on part of the building’s display screens, reported local news outlet KING 5.

Museum Senior Curator Jacob McMurray told KING, “Because MoPOP really does serve to celebrate the local music scene and the luminaries we’ve had in that scene, I think it’s natural that people would come here and start paying their tributes to those artists.”

Mourners gather near the A Sound Garden sculpture in Seattle

A candlelight vigil dedicated to Cornell, 52, will be held in Detroit on Friday night.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).