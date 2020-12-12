Chris Cornell's Family Release His Cover Album 3 Years After Death: 'This Moment Is Bittersweet'

No One Sings Like You Anymore "is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish," his widow Vicky said

Chris Cornell's legacy lives on.

On Friday, Cornell's widow Vicky and children Toni and Christopher posthumously released his last covers album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, a collection of 10 songs that he recorded in 2016.

The album features hand-picked cover songs that the rocker completed before his death by suicide in 2017. He was 52.

"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish," Vicky said in a statement. "His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it."

"This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album," she added. "All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me, illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time."

His 16-year-old daughter Toni echoed her mom's sentiments describing her late father's album-making process as "so fun." (Cornell also has a daughter with ex-wife Susan Silver named Lily.)

"I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him to the studio. We would take our piano lessons there and Christopher would play video games with [producer] Brendan [O'Brien] and my dad," Toni said. "We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I’m really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy."

The album features the former Soundgarden and Audioslave lead vocalist's covers of John Lennon's "Watching the Wheels," Ghostland Observatory's "Sad, Sad City," Janis Joplin's "Nothing Compares 2 U," Terry Reid's "To Be Treated Rite," among others.

Cornell's son Christopher, 15, also opened up about their experience with Cornell while making the album.

"We had so much fun in the studio during this time. On days off, we'd go to Tree People and hike around there," he said in a statement. "We would also play hide and go seek inside the Beverly Hills Hotel and when security would show up, they would think it was so funny that my dad was running through fire escapes with us."

"For me, this album represents who my dad was," he added. "I'm really proud of him and his work. I hope you all love this record as much as I do."

Also included on the cover album is Cornell's cover of "Patience" by Guns N' Roses, which was first posthumously released on his July 20 birthday this year and earned him his first, solo Billboard No. 1 hit on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

All instruments featured on No One Sings Like You Anymore were played by Cornell and his longtime collaborator and friend, Brendan O’Brien, who also produced and mixed the project.

The complete tracklist for No One Sings Like You Anymore is below: