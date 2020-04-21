Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni is keeping his rock legacy alive while doing her part in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The 15-year-old performed an acoustic rendition of Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike” in support of MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund event on Sunday. The track, composed and sung by the late Cornell, was the band’s biggest hit off their eponymous and only album ever released. Her performance took place just three days after the original album turned 29.

Toni honored the former Soundgarden frontman’s memory with a special message and donation announcement.

“Sitting in my dad’s home studio during this crazy time makes me miss him even more,” she said via Instagram of Cornell, one of the pioneers of the ’90s grunge music scene who died by suicide in 2017. “Music is the greatest healer and the most powerful way to bring people together especially during tragedy. If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort.”

She added, “On behalf of the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation we are donating $50,000 to @MusiCares for its COVID relief efforts. This is for you Daddy and all your fans who have helped lift us up and who continue to keep the music alive. I love you, Daddy.”

One of her father’s former bandmate’s from his time with Audioslave shared his approval of her performance in the comments.

“Really great,” Tom Morello told an appreciative Toni. “Thanks means a lot coming from you,” she responded. “I did another one too will send to you.”

