Chris Cornell's Daughter Debuts Their Prince Duet to Honor Her Late Dad on Father's Day

The daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell honored her late father by sharing their duet of Prince‘s “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Father’s Day.

On Sunday, Toni shared the cover on YouTube along with a sincere message to her father.

“Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love every day,” Toni, 13, wrote.

“Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too,” she continued. “Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you. – Toni.”

RELATED: Chris Cornell’s Widow Vicky ‘Trying Not to’ Blame Herself for His Death: ‘There Were Signs’

Chris Cornell cradles 13-year-old daughter Toni on plane Courtesy Vicky Cornell

After a years-long battle with addiction, the rocker was found dead at 52 years old in a Detroit hotel room in May 2017. His shocking death was ruled suicide by hanging, and a toxicology report later revealed Cornell had several drugs in his system at the time of his death, including butalbital (a sedative), Ativan (lorazepam), pseudoephedrine (a decongestant) and barbiturates.

In February, his widow Vicky blamed addiction for her husband’s death and said he would never do anything to hurt their kids Toni and Christopher, 12, as well as his daughter Lily, 18, from his previous marriage.

Chris Cornell with his children Toni, Lily and Christopher. Courtesy Vicky Cornell

“My husband was the furthest thing from a rock star junkie. He just wasn’t,” Vicky said in a Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts. “He was the best husband, the greatest father; I lost my soul mate and the love of my life. He wanted to be there for his family, for his children. He loved his life. He would never have ever left this world.”

RELATED VIDEO: Seattle Space Needle Goes Dark & Fans Mourn At Sound Garden Park In Honor Of Chris Cornell

Last June, she opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about her husband’s death.

“My focus is my children,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m trying to keep their little hearts as happy as I can and being there for them … It’s really hard. But they know he never would have left them like that. Not in a million years. Knowing Daddy loved them — that’s what keeps them as strong as they are.”