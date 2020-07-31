Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Covers Pearl Jam's 'Black' for Lollapalooza Livestream
Chris Cornell's family has been keeping the star's rock legacy alive with musical tributes
Chris Cornell's daughter is sharing her gift of music with the world.
On Friday, Toni Cornell, the 15-year-old child of the late singer who died by suicide in May 2017, sang a cover of Pearl Jam's "Black" during the Lolla2020 livestream, which is the virtual event in place of the annual music festival amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Toni's mother, Vicky Cornell, praised her daughter on her performance, tweeting: "So proud of my baby."
Cornell was found dead at the MGM Grand Detroit following a performance in Detroit. He was survived by his Vicky and their two children, daughter Toni and son Christopher, as well as daughter Lillian from a previous marriage.
As of late, the Cornell family has been keeping the star's rock legacy alive with musical tributes.
Earlier this month, the estate debuted her late husband's cover of the 1989 Guns N' Roses song "Patience" on what would have been his 56th birthday.
"His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art," read the post. "It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken ... and, through his art, an artist's soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy."
Vicky also penned a sweet birthday message to her late husband, writing, "The memory of your smile still makes my heart, broken as it is, beat as fast as the first time we met. We love you, Chris, Happy Birthday 🤍 ."
And in April, Toni performed an acoustic rendition of Temple of the Dog’s "Hunger Strike," which was composed and sung by her late father, in support of MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund event.
"Sitting in my dad's home studio during this crazy time makes me miss him even more," she said on Instagram. "Music is the greatest healer and the most powerful way to bring people together especially during tragedy. If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort. On behalf of the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation we are donating $50,000 to @MusiCares for its COVID relief efforts. This is for you Daddy and all your fans who have helped lift us up and who continue to keep the music alive. I love you, Daddy."
Lollapalooza, which is taking part from July 31 to Aug. 2, partnered with When We All Vote, Equal Justice Initiative and Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.