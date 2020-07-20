Chris Cornell's Widow Honors What Would Have Been His 56th Birthday with Guns N' Roses Cover

The late singer's two children are also launching the initiative "Stop the Stigma" in his honor, aimed to teach teens about addiction and substance abuse

A never-before-released Chris Cornell cover is now available for fans to enjoy on what would have been his 56th birthday.

The musician's estate debuted his cover of the 1989 Guns N' Roses song "Patience," a rendition which sees the late star singing, "Shed a tear 'cause I'm missin' you / I'm still alright to smile / Girl, I think 'bout you every day now."

A message shared on Cornell's Facebook page said the release is meant to honor the artist, who died by suicide in May 2017.

"His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art," read the post. "It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken ... and, through his art, an artist's soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy."

On his official Instagram page, Cornell's widow Vicky penned a sweet birthday shout-out to her late husband. Cornell would have turned 56 on Monday.

"The memory of your smile still makes my heart, broken as it is, beat as fast as the first time we met. We love you, Chris, Happy Birthday 🤍 ," she wrote.

The former lead singer of Soundgarden and later the band Audioslave, Cornell was found dead by suicide at MGM Grand Detroit following a performance in Detroit. He was survived by his Vicky and their two children, daughter Toni and son Christopher, as well as daughter Lillian from a previous marriage, who were 12, 11 and 16 at the time, respectively.

On Cornell's birthday last year, Vicky wrote on Instagram that he is "forever missed, forever loved," while sharing a sweet email she once received from him.

"You know I only care about my family,” the email read. “You and my babies. It's hard for me to go to sleep and wake up without you. When it's bumpy and I think about the plane crashing, all I can think about is you three and nothing that separates us seems worth it."

On Father's Day in June, Vicky reflected on her late husband's parenting, writing on Instagram that she longs to tell him about their children's milestones. The mom added that she sees Cornell in their kids, and that he would be "proud" of them.

"It's every day that I look at our babies, as time passes so fast, wishing I could just show you and tell you about how big they got; how little C is still a baby but a head taller than me, how Toni has taken all that you taught her and started chasing her dreams," wrote Vicky. "It's every day that I realize I never once imagined a life without you in it. A LIFE FOR OUR BABIES WITHOUT YOU IN IT."

"Even with all the pain and the way I miss you every day," she continued, "I know that I am still lucky- that even though it wasn't nearly long enough I was blessed, our children were given a daddy who gave them 12 full years a foundation made up of his love, support and presence. They had their amazing daddy each and every day more time than most get to have in a lifetime, which they will remember and hold with them for the rest of their lives."

In honor of their late father, Toni and Christopher announced Monday that they are launching two national initiatives in his honor. The first, "STOP THE STIGMA," is in partnership with the Addiction Policy Forum and the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and is an educational pilot program that will be brought to high schools around the country, aiming to teach teens "the science of substance use disorders, prevention and that addiction is a disease and a mental health issue and not a moral flaw."

Image zoom Christopher Cornell, Vicky Cornell, and Toni Cornell Neilson Barnard/Getty

The siblings are also premiering a podcast next month which will discuss "how stigma is hampering efforts to combat addiction and what actionable steps can be taken" to address it.

"Losing our dad was like losing our universe. We miss him every day. With our father's memory, and his constant presence in our lives, we are so proud to be working on a project like this that can make a real difference. His music saved lives and his legacy will continue to do so," the two said in a statement. "No family should have to go through what we did. With this national campaign, we will be able to give people and kids what they need to better understand addiction, the stigma that surrounds it, and how we can work together to end it."