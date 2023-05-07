Chris Brown and Usher Both Take the Stage at Las Vegas Music Festival After Alleged Fight

The musicians allegedly got into an altercation at the Skate Rock City roller rink on Saturday morning

Published on May 7, 2023 03:24 PM
Chris Brown and Usher took part in the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas on Saturday evening, following a fight that reportedly took place between the two musicians earlier in the day.

On Saturday morning, Brown, 34, allegedly got into an argument with Usher, 44, during his birthday party at the Skate Rock City roller rink, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. Hollywood Unlocked was first to report the news.

Per TMZ, Brown was attempting to talk to Teyana Taylor and became angry when she ignored him, which caused Usher to intervene and try to calm the singer. The outlet said that Brown then told his crew they were leaving, and they exited the facility, though Usher followed after them.

Usher then returned from meeting the group behind a series of charter buses with what appeared to be a bloody nose, according to TMZ, which cited an eyewitness.

Representatives for Usher, Brown and Taylor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Later that day, both artists took part in the festival, which counted Mariah Carey, Nelly, Sean Paul, Pitbull, Missy Elliott and more among some of its guests.

Neither star referred to the alleged incident during their respective sets, TMZ reported.

The outlet added that both Brown and Usher also did not show any evidence of injury while performing before those in attendance.

Before the alleged incident between Brown and Usher took place, the "Burn" singer and other guests — such as Mario, Summer Walker and Bow Wow — were captured singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown.

The "Kiss Kiss" crooner, who celebrated his birthday on Friday, has been friends with Usher for years. The pair even collaborated on numerous songs throughout the years, including "New Flame," "Sugar Love" and "Party," to name a few.

