Patricia Avila is seeking monetary damages related to the incident, citing loss of wages due to being unable to work, medical bills, emotional distress, and pain and suffering

Chris Brown Sued by His Housekeeper After His Dog Allegedly Attacked Her Sister

Chris Brown is being sued by his housekeeper after his dog allegedly attacked her sister.

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court states that Patricia Avila and her sister Maria were cleaning Brown's house on December 12, 2020, when the attack occurred.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prior to that date, Brown's dogs had been kept on another part of his property, where the housekeepers could not see them or interact with them, according to the lawsuit.

An attorney for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On the day of the attack, one of the dogs — a Caucasian shepherd, a breed which is also known as Caucasian ovcharka and can weigh anywhere from 110 to 200 lbs. — was in the backyard. Maria entered the backyard to empty the vacuum, and the dog growled at her and "proceeded to viciously attack" her.

Patricia heard her sister screaming and ran outside "where she found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help," prompting Brown to call 911, the documents state.

The dog attacked Maria's face around her eye, and she also had bites on her leg. There was also several inches of skin missing from her arm, Patricia alleges.

The injuries required multiple days in the hospital and two surgeries, according to the lawsuit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since the incident, Patricia has "suffered severe emotional distress" including post traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, depression, and panic attacks, the lawsuit states.

She "is reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop re-living the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day."