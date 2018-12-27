Chris Brown Could Face Up to Year in Prison Following Criminal Charges Over Pet Monkey: Report

Chris Brown‘s troubled history with the law continues.

The “Forever” singer, 29, was recently charged with two criminal counts of having a restricted species — in this case, a capuchin monkey — without a permit, TMZ reports. Each carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison. The outlet reports the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office is taking Brown to court on Feb. 6, and that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is also investigating.

Brown’s lawyer, the LA City Attorney and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Chris Brown Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ also reported that authorities initially planned to raid the pop star’s home, but he gave the animal up voluntarily.

Brown first shared that he’d grown his family by one more primate when he posted an Instagram video of his daughter, Royalty, now 4, playing with a baby monkey in December 2017.

The clip shows the little girl holding her new pet, who’s wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a diaper. Off-camera, her father jokes that she has the same size head as the monkey, whose name is Fiji.

The Grammy winner is no stranger to legal troubles.

Rihanna and Chris Brown Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

Most notably, in 2009, he was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community labor after pleading guilty to felony assault for beating then-girlfriend Rihanna. Seven years later, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (charges were never filed), and in 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran was granted a restraining order against him.