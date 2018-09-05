Chris Brown's Ex Requests $21K Monthly Child Support as Singer Says Excess Will Spoil Daughter

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman are butting heads in court.

Guzman, who is the mother of the “Forever” singer’s 4-year-old daughter Royalty, has filed a request for more child support, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The documents claim that because Brown raked in $4,269,067 in the last two years, Guzman is now asking for about $21,000 per month and $250,000 retroactively. Brown, 29, currently pays $2,500 per month in child support, The Blast reports.

The Blast also reported that Brown fired back in his own documents, claiming that “providing a 4-year-old with everything she demands could be harmful and is not in her best interest.” The singer — who pointed out that Guzman has previously asked for an increase in support and been denied by the court — said in the filing that he would agree to pay $9,813 per month.

Nia Guzman Nia Guzman/Instagram

RELATED: A Complete History of Chris Brown’s Legal Struggles

Brown stated in the documents that in addition to his current child support, he already pays $6,000 per month for Royalty’s education, medical needs and a nanny (Guzman’s mother provides the childcare), $1,770.98 per month for travel, $1,516.59 per month for entertainment and $419 for extracurriculars.

Brown claimed that Guzman relies on spousal support from her prior marriage, as well as his own monetary help, for $14,950 of her $15,750 total expenses each month. Guzman stated in her filing that her own income totals about $400 a month, which she earns via an online clothing store inspired by their daughter. A deposition obtained by The Blast states that Guzman reportedly received $20,000 from boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. to start the business, called RoyaltyBrown.com.

In 2017, Brown backed out of a fight that he was planning to participate in with rapper Soulja Boy, who was going to be trained by Mayweather for the match, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six.

Reps and attorneys for Brown and Guzman did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Brown Arrested in Florida for Felony Battery Warrant Following Concert

In September 2015, Brown received joint custody of Royalty, which includes 12 days per month with her. He tweeted, “Court went great today. Glad this all worked out.”

Prior to that, Brown had tweeted, “Some men my age run from their responsibility as fathers. I embrace mine. Just sucks that some females use children as meal ticket.”

The Blast reports that a final decision on the child support payment is expected within the next few weeks.