Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper After Throwing Tantrum Online Due to 2023 Grammys Loss

Chris Brown is backtracking on a series of comments he made following the 2023 Grammys.

The 33-year-old singer was up for an award on Sunday in the best R&B album category and lost to pianist Robert Glasper.

While other nominees in the category included PJ Morton (Watch the Sun), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)), and Lucky Daye (Candydrip), Brown openly voiced his frustration after losing the award by verbally attacking Glasper in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Story on Sunday night.

After Glasper's 2022 album Black Radio III took home the prize, he began expressing his feelings by writing on his story "YALL PLAYING WHO DA F–K IS THIS?" against a screenshot where Glasper was announced as the winner.

In screenshots captured by The Shade Room, Brown continued: "IM GOING TO KEEP KICKING A-- RESPECTFULLY" before writing in white letters against a plain black background."BRO WHO THE F–K IS ROBERT GLASPER?"

He then continued to tease Glasper by saying he has to "start playing the harmonica" and added a photo of himself playing the instrument with the caption "NEW LEVEL UNLOCKED!" and "HARMONICA BREEZY."

Although the 44-year-old musician did not openly respond to Brown's comments, Brown went on his Instagram Story on Monday to share that he apologized to the artist by sending him a direct message on Instagram.

"Congratulations my brother .. "the message began.

"I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys .. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your amazing ... THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same categor," continued Brown.

Finishing off the apology message, he continued: "Two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS.. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G."

Although Brown's 10th studio album, Breezy (Deluxe), was nominated on Sunday, his last appearance at the Grammy Awards came in 2012 when he won a gramophone in the same category.

His appearance at the 2012 award show was the first time he had attended the Grammy Awards after pleading guilty to assaulting Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, the day before the 2009 Grammy Awards.