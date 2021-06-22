LAPD said the suspect was not at the location when officers arrived

Chris Brown Accused of Striking Woman at His Los Angeles Home: Reports

Chris Brown is being accused of hurting a woman during an altercation.

On Friday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Brown's home in Tarzana after a woman reported that a suspect - which several outlets, including TMZ and ABC7, have reported to be Brown - struck her in the face, authorities tell PEOPLE.

The suspect, seemingly Brown, was no longer at the location but officers took a crime report for battery and the city's attorney office is now handling the investigation for filing consideration, authorities say.

TMZ reported that the woman was slapped on the back of her head.

chris-brown-2 Chris Brown | Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty

The Los Angeles city attorney's office and an attorney for Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brown's Tarzana home has seen a police presence just in the last month. During a birthday celebration for the singer in May, police were called due to loud music. At least 300 cars were parked outside and the party was broken up.