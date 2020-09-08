Chloe x Halle opened up about their relationship and their music in the latest Cosmopolitan cover story

Chloe x Halle on Being Sisters and Music Partners: 'When One of Us Wins, the Other One Does Too'

R&B duo Chloe x Halle are opening up about their connection as sisters.

"Whenever we're apart, I feel like my right arm is missing," Halle, 20, told Cosmopolitan for the magazine's latest cover story. "I say this all the time: I'm not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing."

"You are so nice," Chloe, 22, said in response to her younger sister's praises. "But it's true," Halle added. "Whenever individual opportunities come, it's exciting because when one of us wins, the other one does too."

The artists, who also star in Freeform’s Grown-ish as twins Jazz and Sky, previously opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship, with Halle sharing that Chloe is her "best friend." Still, Chloe and Halle admitted that just like any other sisters, they experience their moments of bickering.

"Oh yes, of course. I'm the little sister, so I feel like naturally, little sisters are a bit more annoying!" Halle said last month. "Every time we get in a little disagreement, it never lasts longer than an hour or two. We never go to sleep angry. It's just not possible with us, because we're so close and that's my best friend."

The sisters dropped their second LP, Ungodly Hour, in June, but shared that they released the music a week later than planned. They were "not in the right state of mind to release our project" following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of police, they told Cosmopolitan.