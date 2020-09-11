Chloe x Halle Kick Off 2020 NFL Season with Moving National Anthem Performance

Chloe x Halle performed a powerful rendition of the national anthem on Thursday night, bringing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement as they kicked off the 2020-2021 NFL season.

Before the opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, the musical sisters harmonized on the traditional song in a pre-taped performance.

The duo stood center field in front of an empty stadium as they sang, using their platform to raise awareness about police brutality.

To honor recent victims of racial injustice, Chloe, 22, wore a shirt with an image of Breonna Taylor including the words "Say Her Name," while Halle, 20, wore a similar top with a picture of George Floyd and the phrase "Rest In Power."

Taylor, the 26-year-old Black EMT who was killed in March in her home by Louisville Metro Police, and Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, both inspired protests against police brutality this year.

During the emotional tribute, the Chiefs players kept their arms around one another, while defensive end Alex Okafor took a knee and raised his fist to the sky.

At the end of the performance, both sisters put their fists into the air and fireworks went off at the stadium.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, the sisters shared that the recent acts of racial injustice have taken a toll on their lives.

The sisters dropped their second LP, Ungodly Hour, in June, but shared that they released the music a week later than planned. They were "not in the right state of mind to release our project" following the deaths of Floyd, Taylor and others at the hands of police, they told Cosmopolitan.

"Music has been such a healer for the Black community since the beginning of time," Halle told the outlet of the reason they eventually decided to release the album. "Maybe it could help some people distract their minds from quarantine and what's going on in the world today with hope and positivity."

The pair also opened up about their connection as sisters.

"Whenever we're apart, I feel like my right arm is missing," Halle told the magazine. "I say this all the time: I'm not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing."

"You are so nice," Chloe said in response to her younger sister's praises. "But it's true," Halle added. "Whenever individual opportunities come, it's exciting because when one of us wins, the other one does too."

The artists, who also star in Freeform’s Grown-ish as twins Jazz and Sky, previously opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship, with Halle sharing that Chloe is her "best friend." Still, Chloe and Halle admitted that just like any other sisters, they experience their moments of bickering.

"Oh yes, of course. I'm the little sister, so I feel like naturally, little sisters are a bit more annoying!" Halle said last month. "Every time we get in a little disagreement, it never lasts longer than an hour or two. We never go to sleep angry. It's just not possible with us, because we're so close and that's my best friend."

