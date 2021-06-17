Chloe Bailey, Yara Shahidi and More to Join Disney EP Celebrating Black Life for Juneteenth

Artists and activists are joining together for the third installment of a Music for the Movement EP to celebrate the Black experience and give back to underrepresented communities

Disney announced the release of the Music for the Movement Volume III - Liberated EP on Friday ahead of Juneteenth.

The EP will feature actor and activist Yara Shahidi, Chloe Bailey (one half of Chloe x Halle), Cordae, Common, Lucky Daye and jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington as they celebrate the Black experience through song and spoken word.

Some of the Music for the Movement Volume III proceeds will go to scholarships to help students in historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).

Grown-ish star Shahidi, 21, is performing spoken word on the track "To Be A Black Girl," Grammy-nominated singer Lucky Daye, 35, can be heard on "Running Blind," Washington, 40, is playing the saxophone on "Sun Kissed Child," Bailey, 22, covers Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," and rappers Common, 49, and Cordae, 23, join forces on "What's Life."

Bailey is accompanying her song choice with a performance on "Juneteenth: Together We Triumph - A 'Soul of a Nation' Special Event," airing Friday on ABC. This is her first solo TV performance without her sister Halle.

Cordae is also tying his track on Music for the Movement Volume III - Liberated with something special. The rapper agreed to donate all the proceeds he makes from the album to scholarship funds at HBCUs. Disney Dreamers Academy and The Undefeated agreed to match his donations.

YBN Cordae, Common Cordae and Common | Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"So many people need the money more than I do. I feel as though when you're in such a blessed position, it's important to pay that forward to be a blessing to others. It's especially important to me to invest in our youth and the future," he said in a press release. "Young people are the future of our society and the world, so we must do all we can to ensure they are properly positioned to succeed. If I can spark the brain of a few future world leaders and geniuses, I'll die a happy man."

Music for the Movement Volume III - Liberated EP is one of four EPs Disney Music Group and ESPN's The Undefeated are releasing to pay their support of Black lives, culture, and social justice initiatives. The first EP, I Can't Breathe/Music for the Movement was released in Oct. 2020 followed by a second, Black History Always - Music for the Movement Vol. 2, which dropped in February.