Chloe Bailey Says Comparisons to Sister Halle Get 'Under My Skin': 'We Are Best Friends'

Chloe Bailey knows that she'll always be associated with her younger sister Halle — but if it was up to her, people would keep their comparisons to themselves.

The "Have Mercy" singer, 24, appeared as the first guest on Latto's new Apple Music 1 show 777 Radio on Monday, and opened up about the ways in which she and Halle, 23, have been pitted against each other.

"Honestly, it really pisses me off. I think out of everything, that's the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we're sisters," Chloe said. "Sometimes we forget that we're not twins and it's like, don't mess with my blood. Don't mess with her."

The pair rose to fame as the duo Chloe x Halle, and released two studio albums together. Chloe has since gone on to pursue a solo career (her debut album In Pieces is out later this month), while Halle will soon star in the highly anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Chloe Bailey and Latto. Courtesy Apple Music

During her chat with Latto, 24, Chloe expressed frustration with the idea that, as Latto put it, other people are "writing the story" for her and her sister.

"Sometimes I just have to brush it off because people only see what they want to make up, what they want to believe," she said. "And it's like, sometimes I don't need to give off that energy and waste my time explaining something that I know isn't true."

She added that although she'd like to respond to her critics, her "clap backs aren't the best," so "I just need to just learn to just be quiet."

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey. Mike Coppola/Getty

Elsewhere in their chat, Chloe and Latto opened up about the ways in which Chloe has struggled to shed the kid-friendly image she established for herself early in her career.

The star told the "Big Energy" singer that people's reactions to her more mature postings on social media have left her "confused."

"It's like, if I do it, it's forced, it's contrived. But… I've come to the conclusion it's because they're not used to seeing me in that light," she said. "They've grown up with my sister and I since we had our little short baby locks on YouTube and everything. But it's like, this has been me. When I perform, that's when I feel the most confident and the most sexy. It's nothing contrived or forced about it. That's just passion coming out."

The star said that while critics do sometimes "get under my skin," she's ultimately glad that "people are talking."

"I'm like, 'Damn it, y'all just don't let me be. You let everybody else be and not me,'" she said. "But it's okay."

Latto and Chloe Bailey. Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Chloe also confirmed that she's single, and played coy when faced with rumors of a romance with her Praise This co-star Quavo.

"He's a really nice guy," she said. "I like his locs. Yeah, they're nice."

Latto's new 777 Radio show is a limited series airing exclusively on Apple Music 1. It will air biweekly on Thursdays on Apple Music 1 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, beginning March 30th. Listen live for free or anytime on-demand with an Apple Music subscription at apple.co/_777Radio

"I'm going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to," she told Apple Music about the show. "I'm going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of Southern music."