Chloe Bailey said on Twitter Monday that she is taking criticism about her cover of Minnie Riperton's hit song "Lovin' You" as "a compliment"

Chloe Bailey Claps Back at Comments About Her Minnie Riperton Cover: 'Can't Criticize My Singing'

Chloe Bailey can't be bothered with haters.

The Chloe x Halle singer has responded to negative comments about her recent cover of Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You" — like Twitter users who said the performance was too "sexy."

"I like how you can't criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find 😇 that's a compliment 😮‍💨🥰," wrote Chloe, 23, on Twitter Monday.

Fans came out en masse to support Chloe, whose powerhouse performance, posted earlier that day, saw her taking on the late soul legend's hit song in a video in which she wore a purple mini dress with cutouts throughout the bodice and jewelry including hoop earrings and a pearl necklace.

"Live your truth and do what makes you happy unapologetically," said one fan. "People will talk sh--- regardless. Don't allow people to influence your mind or energy."

This isn't the first time Chloe has been the subject of criticism for a musical cover. Last summer, she performed Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" on Good Morning America, and received similar flak.

But Simone's granddaughter ReAnna Simone Kelly spoke out in support of Chloe, tweeting in part, "What y'all don't understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!!

"She would've loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. #NinaSimone," she added.

In a follow-up tweet, Kelly wrote, "Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhf---in badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !! If grandma could she probably would've done that performance herself 😂😂."

Chloe is used to dealing with critiques that are often part of being in the public eye. Last month, Chloe also spoke with Taraji P. Henson on the actress's Facebook Watch show Peace of Mind with Taraji about how she has learned to deal with body shaming on social media.

The Grown-ish star talked about getting Instagram comments about her appearance.

"I think there was a collective of them and I can't sit here and lie and say, 'Oh, I'm bulletproof, nothing hurt me,' because it honestly did," Chloe said. "And I think what hurt me the most was when I would see some post saying how I'm doing this for male attention, or I'm just trying to sell sex to get attention for myself."