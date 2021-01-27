To celebrate reaching one million followers on her new solo Instagram account, Bailey posted a steamy dance performance in her bedroom

Chloe Bailey Puts Her Sexy Side on Display — and Her Fans Are Here for It

Chloe Bailey is everyone's Woman Crush Wednesday this week.

On Wednesday morning, the R&B singer from the sister duo, Chloe x Halle, posted a sultry video of her dancing to Jeremih's song "All the Time" in her bedroom to celebrate getting one million followers on her new solo Instagram account.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With only her silhouette visible, Chloe put her hot dance moves and curves on full display as she channeled the energy of her mentor, Beyoncé.

"A special performance for all of you," she wrote in the caption. "THANK YOU for all your love and support. Let's celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers."

The video, which has already racked up more than one million views on Instagram in one day, caused fans — including a few famous ones — to freak out in her comments section.

R&B singer Kehlani commented: "I want this to play on my wall every time I walk in the house," while Euphoria actress Storm Reid told Bailey her "mouth is on the floor."

On Twitter, fans had even more to say about the Grammy nominee's new video:

On Tuesday, Chloe, 22, and her sister Halle, 20, debuted their solo Instagram accounts after sharing an account for the past nine years. Chloe made her solo Instagram debut with a sexy selfie, which she captioned, "Bite me."

In one snap, the star showed some skin in a blue, figure-hugging mini dress with cut-outs. In another, Chloe showed off her curves in a red head-to-toe bodysuit. "hi my name is Chloe, nice to meet you," she captioned one photo, adding the angel emoji.

Over the last several days, fans have also been speculating about potential solo music from the star, who recently shared photos of herself in the studio with rapper 6lack.