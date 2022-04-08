"It's time for me to just give myself the love that I'm looking for," Chloe Bailey said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

Chloe Bailey Says 'It's Hard for Me to Speak Up Sometimes': 'We All Deserve the Best'

Chloe Bailey is coming into her own as she prepares to release her debut album.

Known as half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, the 23-year-old performer appeared on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to speak about owning her confidence and continuing on a solo path with her latest single, "Treat Me."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bailey spoke to host Jason Sheeler about drawing inspiration for the empowering track — which samples Bubba Sparxxx and Ying Yang Twins' 2006 hit "Ms. New Booty" — from the aftermath of a real-life romance.

"​​I was getting out of a relationship, and I was just really feeling like I shouldn't have to tell someone what I need," she said. "It's time for me to just give myself the love that I'm looking for. So that's really where the inspiration behind ['Treat Me'] came from."

The hip-hop track arrived on Friday alongside a music video directed by Diana Kunst, which features Bailey performing intense choreography in high-fashion looks, accompanied by a team of all-female dancers — a pointed choice made by the musician. "With the video, I wanted it to be strong and sexy and powerful, and you notice there's no men in there," said the multi-talented artist. "It's all about me and the girls and women, and being sexy and fierce, and treating myself the way that I want to be treated."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Confessional, I'm skeptical / 'Cause being on my level is difficult," Bailey sings on the track, demanding respect from a romantic partner. "You better wake up and put me on a pedestal / I bet you know, I know, do you know?"

While the "Do It" singer may appear unabashedly confident in the song's lyrics and video, she told PEOPLE such assertiveness doesn't always come naturally. "It's hard for me to speak up sometimes, and I'm really trying to learn how to do that without hesitation," said Bailey. "It's important for us to not put ourselves on the backburner, or let someone treat us any old way… We all deserve the best."

Finding comfort in her boldness may be a work-in-progress for Bailey, but in January, she confidently responded to haters who said her cover of Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You" was too "sexy."

"I like how you can't criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find 😇 that's a compliment 😮‍💨🥰," the singer wrote on Twitter.

Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

"Treat Me" marks Bailey's second solo single following last year's "Have Mercy," which has been certified gold by the RIAA. She's currently hard at work finishing up her debut album and told PEOPLE the tracklist and title have been finalized — though she's not revealing them just yet.

"I love the album. I think it's just a really special body of work that I'm really proud of," she teased of the forthcoming record. "I can't wait for the world to hear it."