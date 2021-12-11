"I am learning that I have to be full before I can give myself to others," Chlöe says on Tha God’s Honest Truth with ‘Charlamagne’ Tha God

Chlöe Says She's 'Finding Myself' and Learning 'It's OK to Put Myself First'

To Chlöe, mental health matters — and it's not always so easy taking care of it while "under a microscope."

Chlöe (born Chloe Bailey) made an appearance on Tha God's Honest Truth with 'Charlamagne' Tha God, and discussed why she decided to delete her Twitter — along with preserving her mental health as a 23-year-old.

"I am learning that I have to be full before I can give myself to others," the "Have Mercy" singer told host Charlamagne Tha God. "My mental health is very important. And when you constantly feel like you have to please people and put others before you, you will start to feel very insecure."

Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey and Charlamagne tha God | Credit: Tha God’s Honest Truth!

She added, "I'm learning that it's OK to put myself first sometimes, and I will only give out love and only share love and then just keep it at that."

The singer also added that she deleted Twitter because it's "literally comments just all in your face the whole time."

"I have my burner Twitter that I still go on to watch funny videos," she added. "I have my TikTok. I'll go on my video ones and I love Instagram. But Twitter, I was like, 'Let me just take a break from Twitter.'"

This is especially true as she's in the process of self-discovery.

"I'm finding myself right now and figuring out what serves me best. I'm just doing it under a microscope. All of you all get to do it without everyone watching," she says to the camera.

The singer also dove into her work on her debut album as Chlöe (formerly Chloe x Halle), the solo act. Despite the success of her debut single "Have Mercy," the singer said "no one has heard what my music truly sounds like."

"Honestly, I hope to make music that people like, but I didn't expect it to become mainstream and people actually like it on the radio and have it become the number one, most added," she said. "So that's very surreal. And it's just my first song. I'm technically a brand new artist, and that's really just the tip of the iceberg."

Last month, at the American Music Awards, the singer told PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the red carpet that despite having plenty to look forward to — including a performance of her own — she was most excited about meeting K-pop stars BTS.

"I'm just happy to be here amongst all these incredible performers and entertainers and I hope to meet BTS tonight, I love them so much," she said.