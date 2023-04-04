Chloe Bailey Says She's Been Single for 'Almost a Year' and Wants to Learn Her 'Worth' Before Dating

"When you don't know your worth and when you haven't mastered the art of loving yourself, you question why others would love you," the musician and actress recently told Cosmopolitan

By
Published on April 4, 2023 01:25 PM
Chloe Bailey Says She's Been Single for 'Almost a Year' and Wants to Learn Her 'Worth' Before Dating
Chloe Bailey. Photo: Marcus Cooper for Cosmopolitan

Chloe Bailey is single and "working on herself" before she looks for a romantic partner.

In a new digital cover story interview with Cosmopolitan, the 24-year-old "Treat Me" singer-songwriter revealed she's trying to find love for herself before offering it to anyone else — despite speculation that she dated Quavo after they filmed the new movie Praise This.

"Sadly, I have not been seeing anybody for almost a year now," Bailey told the outlet. "Your girl has just been working on herself, and I wish I was lying. I tell myself, 'God, I know what you're doing. You're sifting out the BS, so I can find good lovin'.'"

She continued, "When you don't know your worth and when you haven't mastered the art of loving yourself, you question why others would love you."

Chloe Bailey Says She's Been Single for 'Almost a Year' and Wants to Learn Her 'Worth' Before Dating
Chloe Bailey. Marcus Cooper for Cosmopolitan

"I think that's why I'm single right now, so I can grasp that concept a little more," explained Bailey, "because I can't expect someone to love me wholeheartedly when I'm not there yet within myself."

The "Pray It Away" musician then opened up about her approach to romantic relationships, describing herself as "a mush ball."

"I love cuddles. I love showing my passion through our physical beings," said Bailey. "I'm such a physical touch and words of affirmation type of girl, and I want someone to be just as madly in love with me as I am with them. I'm one thousand percent a hopeful romantic."

Speaking to Latto for the rapper's new 777 Radio show on Apple Music recently, she cleared up the Quavo dating rumors. "I don't know where that came from," she explained, noting that they've only spoken platonically and professionally. "He's a really nice guy."

Chloe Bailey Says She's Been Single for 'Almost a Year' and Wants to Learn Her 'Worth' Before Dating
Chloe Bailey. Marcus Cooper for Cosmopolitan

Aside from the Quavo dating rumors, the Swarm star's last public romance was with rapper Gunna, whom she previously wrote her single "For the Night" about. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, however, she said he didn't inspire any lyrics on her new album In Pieces.

"I can honestly say not one song on this album was about him," said Bailey at the time. "But this album is definitely about all different types of heartbreaks — heartbreak with romantic partners, heartbreak with friends and family, of those who I trusted with all of me and it fell short. And heartbreak of me not treating myself fairly."

"The overall narrative of this project is that I don't have my s--- together, and it's OK," she added. "No matter how many times I break, I'll put myself back together."

Elsewhere in her interview with PEOPLE, Bailey spoke about feeling "separation anxiety" after her younger sister Halle went overseas to film The Little Mermaid in 2020. Around that time, Chloe began crafting In Pieces, branching out onto her own as a musician after years of performing alongside Halle, 23: "We were attached at the hip ever since she came out of the womb."

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey
Chloe and Halle Bailey. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"The prospect of solo stardom felt "really scary" for Chloe. "We both didn't really know who we were individually without the other," she admitted. "There was a moment of self-doubt where I was like, 'Can I do this without my sister?"

For a while, she even felt uncertain about her own talents. "I didn't even like the sound of my voice. I didn't feel it was special without my sister's voice layered with it," said the "Have Mercy" singer. "I didn't feel that what I brought to the table was special."

Luckily, she was able to lean on her sister for support, even when they've been physically apart. While making the album, she'd often call Halle in tears. "I'd be like, 'I'm so scared. I don't know if people want to listen to this. I don't think I can do this without you," said Chloe. "She'd be like, 'You always tell me to let people see what you've always seen in me since we were little girls.'"

Related Articles
Stars Pay Tribute Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Cause of Death Revealed as Stroke and Metastasized Cancer: Report
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mod Sun Tells Fans at L.A. Show They 'Saved My Life' Amid Avril Lavigne Breakup
Tequila Don Julio Takes PTO (Party Time Off) to Celebrate the Newest Luxury Offering Tequila Don Julio Rosado in Los Angeles, CA
Diplo Jokes Oprah Hasn't Responded to Him Beating Her Marathon Time: 'I Think She's Scared' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift Gifts '22' Hat to Dancer After Arlington Community Raises Over $1000 for His Floor Seat
Taylor Swift Gifts '22' Hat to Dancer After Arlington Community Raises Over $1000 for His Floor Seat
775241678SD004_Charity_Bomb
Brittany Furlan Jokes Her 'Vagina Was Normal' Before She Wed Tommy Lee: 'I Should Be Doing Sit-Down Comedy'
Cyndi Lauper Talks About Her Experience Touring with Rod Stewart
Cyndi Lauper Says Rod Stewart's 'Always Been a True Friend' as They Pose Backstage on Tour (Exclusive)
Honoree Seymour Stein attends the Icon Award Ceremony during the CBGB Music & Film Festival 2013 at The Bowery Hotel on October 8, 2013 in New York City.
Seymour Stein, Record Executive Who Signed Madonna, The Cure and Talking Heads, Dead at 80
SARA BETH, Katy Perry
Katy Perry Tries to Convince 'Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe to Stay on Show After Mom-Shaming Accusations
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Says She's 'All Cool' with Pamela Anderson After Social Media Drama
2023 CMT Portrait studio
Peter Frampton Makes Rare Appearance at 2023 CMT Awards to Honor Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The punk singer and the rapper left Avril’s beach mansion and took their Super 73 electric bike racing down the boardwalk and down to the beach. The couple laughed and joked as they strolled down to the sand in matching all black hooded track suits. The couple then rode back to the mansion that Avril’s just put on the market for $12 millions dollars. Avril’s ex, Mod Sun’s Mercedes G Wagon has been relegated from inside the property to outside on the road and Tyga’s black Mercedes Maybach sedan has taken its place. A sign that the ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer has well and truly moved on. Mod Sun who was taken aback by their split is currently touring and hasn’t had a chance to collect his vehicle. Pictured: Avril Lavigne, Tyga BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Avril Lavigne Holds Onto Tyga During Bike Ride and Stroll in Malibu — See the Exclusive Photos
— Madonna Thanks Late Brother Anthony Ciccone for His 'Important' Influence Following Death
Madonna's Brother Anthony Ciccone's Cause of Death Revealed
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Taylor Swift Gifts Her Hat to Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Mid-Concert — See the Sweet Moment
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Feeling 'Giant Wave of Love' as She Turns 55 After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Shutterstock (13851447ah) Christina Aguilera attends the GLAAD Media Awards LA 2023 on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. GLAAD Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Mar 2023
Christina Aguilera Thanks LGBTQ Friends for Support (and Helping Improve Her Sex Skills) While Accepting GLAAD Award
John Legend sings love song to Drew Barrymore’s pet bearded dragon: ‘don’t poop on me’
John Legend Sings Love Song to Drew Barrymore's Pet Bearded Dragon: 'Don't Poop on Me'