Chloe Bailey Says She's Been Single for 'Almost a Year' and Wants to Learn Her 'Worth' Before Dating

Chloe Bailey is single and "working on herself" before she looks for a romantic partner.

In a new digital cover story interview with Cosmopolitan, the 24-year-old "Treat Me" singer-songwriter revealed she's trying to find love for herself before offering it to anyone else — despite speculation that she dated Quavo after they filmed the new movie Praise This.

"Sadly, I have not been seeing anybody for almost a year now," Bailey told the outlet. "Your girl has just been working on herself, and I wish I was lying. I tell myself, 'God, I know what you're doing. You're sifting out the BS, so I can find good lovin'.'"

She continued, "When you don't know your worth and when you haven't mastered the art of loving yourself, you question why others would love you."

Chloe Bailey. Marcus Cooper for Cosmopolitan

"I think that's why I'm single right now, so I can grasp that concept a little more," explained Bailey, "because I can't expect someone to love me wholeheartedly when I'm not there yet within myself."

The "Pray It Away" musician then opened up about her approach to romantic relationships, describing herself as "a mush ball."

"I love cuddles. I love showing my passion through our physical beings," said Bailey. "I'm such a physical touch and words of affirmation type of girl, and I want someone to be just as madly in love with me as I am with them. I'm one thousand percent a hopeful romantic."

Speaking to Latto for the rapper's new 777 Radio show on Apple Music recently, she cleared up the Quavo dating rumors. "I don't know where that came from," she explained, noting that they've only spoken platonically and professionally. "He's a really nice guy."

Chloe Bailey. Marcus Cooper for Cosmopolitan

Aside from the Quavo dating rumors, the Swarm star's last public romance was with rapper Gunna, whom she previously wrote her single "For the Night" about. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, however, she said he didn't inspire any lyrics on her new album In Pieces.

"I can honestly say not one song on this album was about him," said Bailey at the time. "But this album is definitely about all different types of heartbreaks — heartbreak with romantic partners, heartbreak with friends and family, of those who I trusted with all of me and it fell short. And heartbreak of me not treating myself fairly."

"The overall narrative of this project is that I don't have my s--- together, and it's OK," she added. "No matter how many times I break, I'll put myself back together."

Elsewhere in her interview with PEOPLE, Bailey spoke about feeling "separation anxiety" after her younger sister Halle went overseas to film The Little Mermaid in 2020. Around that time, Chloe began crafting In Pieces, branching out onto her own as a musician after years of performing alongside Halle, 23: "We were attached at the hip ever since she came out of the womb."

Chloe and Halle Bailey. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"The prospect of solo stardom felt "really scary" for Chloe. "We both didn't really know who we were individually without the other," she admitted. "There was a moment of self-doubt where I was like, 'Can I do this without my sister?"

For a while, she even felt uncertain about her own talents. "I didn't even like the sound of my voice. I didn't feel it was special without my sister's voice layered with it," said the "Have Mercy" singer. "I didn't feel that what I brought to the table was special."

Luckily, she was able to lean on her sister for support, even when they've been physically apart. While making the album, she'd often call Halle in tears. "I'd be like, 'I'm so scared. I don't know if people want to listen to this. I don't think I can do this without you," said Chloe. "She'd be like, 'You always tell me to let people see what you've always seen in me since we were little girls.'"