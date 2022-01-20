Chloe Bailey Calls Comparisons to Sister Halle 'Shallow' and 'Disturbing'

"I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I," Chloe told In The Know magazine

Chloe Bailey isn't a fan of being compared to her sister Halle Bailey.

The "Have Mercy" singer, 23, opened up about her relationship with Halle, 21, during a cover interview for In The Know's January 2022 issue, calling comparisons of the sisters "shallow" and "disturbing."

While Chloe told Elaine Welteroth "there were no downsides on our side" when it came to experiencing fame with her sister, she added: "But I will tell you what annoys me a lot. I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I."

"It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing," the grown-ish actress continued. "It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they're different in some ways. So that's the only downside."

The talented sisters make up the Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle. Chloe kicked off her solo career last year, and Halle landed the lead role in the forthcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid. As they find solo success, their support for one another is unwavering.

In August 2019, Chloe shared with PEOPLE her reaction to finding out her sister would play Ariel in the upcoming film.

When asked whether she was proud about her younger sister garnering the coveted role, Chloe said while at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles: "Heck yeah! I was more than proud. I was screaming and crying. She worked so hard."

"My sister is my inspiration, my role model and my everything in every part of life," Halle chimed in. "I'm so happy to be on this journey with her and that we get to experience life together."

During a joint interview for Cosmopolitan's October 2020 issue, Halle opened up about being "apart" from Chloe and said, "I feel like my right arm is missing."

"I say this all the time: I'm not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing ... whenever individual opportunities come, it's exciting because when one of us wins, the other one does too," Halle continued.