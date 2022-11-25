Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Raping Multiple Women: Reports

Kris Wu was sentenced after luring women into his home before pushing them to have sexual intercourse with him in 2020

By
Published on November 25, 2022 03:50 PM
Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Rape
Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty

Kris Wu, a Canadian-Chinese singer, received 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women in his home.

Wu, whose real name is Wu Yi Fan, was sentenced in Beijing's Chaoyang District People's Court on Friday, according to Jingfa Net Affairs on Chinese social media platform Weibo. He will also be deported after serving his sentence in China, TIME reported.

The outlet added that authorities determined after Wu's trial that from November 2020 to the following December, he "took advantage" of "three drunken women who did not know how to resist or could not resist, and forcibly had sex with them in his residence."

His conduct dates back to July 1, 2018, when he and others, who were not identified, "organized two other women to engage in promiscuous activities after drinking," the court added, per Jingfa Net Affairs.

Wu was first publicly accused of sexual assault by a woman named Du Meizhu, according to The New York Times. The college student, now 18, alleged that he lured her to his house by claiming that they could talk about her career. She said she thought there were other victims whom he got drunk at his home and pushed to have intercourse with him.

Local police initially suggested she exaggerated "to enhance her online popularity." This sparked victim-shaming claims against authorities, causing Meizhu's supporters to defend her, per the outlet.

According to TIME, Wu, who was raised in the Chinese city of Guangzhou and Vancouver, British Columbia, has been in jail since August 2021 after authorities investigated online claims that he "repeatedly lured young women," per a previous local police statement.

Since his arrest, several brands like Louis Vuitton, Porsche and Bulgari, parted ways with him after he served as an ambassador, Reuters reported.

Along with his prison sentence, Wu will have to pay 600 million yuan ($83.77 million) after he concealed his personal income and committed other tax crimes in 2019 and 2020, per Reuters.

RELATED VIDEO: U.S. Rape Suspect Fled Country Before Getting Arrested at Scottish Hospital While Fighting COVID

Following Wu's sentencing, Meizhu reacted to the news on Weibo.

"I am very grateful for China's legal system, no criminal will be spared, even if he is a big star," she wrote in part. "Because I have been exposed to rain, I also want to hold an umbrella for others."

She continued, "I am very grateful to everyone for their support and psychological help in the past two years. Girls help girls. In the future, I will use my influence to help more people in need, and I will also try my best to make some contributions to my hometown."

During his career, Wu was a member of K-pop group EXO before heading to China in 2014 to go solo, according to Reuters.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan Felt 'Weight of Responsibility' for Harvey Weinstein Victims While Filming 'She Said'
SEATAC, WA - APRIL 3: ***EXCLUSIVE, SPECIAL PRICES APPLY *** Vili Fualaau appears in court in SeaTac, Washington April 3, 2006 for a hearing to determine if he is to stand trial on a drunken driving charge. The judge set a trial date for April 26 for Fualaa, the husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, his former sixth grade teacher who was convicted of child rape for having sex with Fualaau. (Photo by Ron Wurzer/Getty Images)
Vili Fualaau, Who Was Married to Mary Kay Letourneau, Welcomes Baby Girl
TORONTO, ON - JULY 12: Singer Jacob Hoggard arrives at a Toronto courthouse for the second day of his preliminary hearing to determine if his sexual assault case goes to trial, on July 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Hoggard, frontman of the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual interference and sexual assault causing bodily harm. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Singer Jacob Hoggard Sentenced to 5 Years for Rape, 'Part of Me Died That Day,' Survivor Says
mel gibson
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Granted Appeal More Than 2 Years After Sexual Assault and Rape Conviction
‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assaulting Multiple Women
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg's Bail Revoked in Sexual Assault Case, Remanded into Custody
Danny Masterson arrives to LA Criminal Court in downtown this morning. It is day one of his sexual assault trial.
Danny Masterson Reports to Los Angeles Court to Begin His Sexual Assault Trial
DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,
'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Sued by 2 Women for Alleged Sexual Assault
Pieper Lewis
Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist Faces Long Prison Sentence
Pieper Lewis
Iowa Girl Who Killed Man Who Repeatedly Raped Her Avoids Prison, But Must Pay His Family $150,000
Danny Masterson
Opening Statements Begin in Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Trial as D.A. Recounts Disturbing Rape Claims
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 13: Kaalan "KR" Walker attends the opening night screening of "Superfly" at the FIllmore Miami Beach during the 22nd Annual American Black Film Festival on June 13, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
'SuperFly' Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison After Being Convicted of Rape
This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective. Golubski, who has long been accused of preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted, on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
R. Kelly Found Guilty on Six Counts in Child Pornography Trial
Constance Wu attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
The Biggest Revelations from Constance Wu's Memoir 'Making a Scene'