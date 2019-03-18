Three Michael Jackson relics have been removed from two exhibits at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis following the explosive allegations of child sexual abuse surfaced against the late singer in the bombshell new HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

Jackson’s iconic black fedora and signature white sparkle glove — which were purchased several years ago at auction — have been removed from the museum’s American Pop exhibit, representatives from the organization told PEOPLE in a statement.

“As the world’s largest children’s museum, we are more sensitive than most to our audience,” museum representatives said. “In an excess of caution, and in response to the controversy over the HBO film called Leaving Neverland, which directly involved allegations of abuse against children, we removed those objects while we carefully consider the situation more fully.”

Another item, a signed Michael Jackson poster that was on display in The Power of Children exhibit, has also been removed — though some photos of Jackson in that exhibit still remain. They are part of a tribute to Ryan White, a boy who died in 1990 of complications related to AIDS. Before his death, Jackson had met White, later dedicating his song, “Gone Too Soon,” to his memory.

“The museum’s nationally recognized The Power of Children exhibit directly addresses issues of discrimination and intolerance of all kinds,” reps for The Children Museum explained in their statement. “Michael Jackson pictures on display in The Power of Children exhibit remain because they are part of a direct re-creation of Ryan White’s room. Ryan’s family found Michael Jackson’s kindness to them to be an important part of Ryan’s story and the pictures of Michael displayed in that exhibit will always be an integral part of the Ryan White story. The poster was removed because it was not part of the original re-creation of Ryan’s room.”

Leaving Neverland chronicles allegations from two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who both claim Jackson befriended them when they were children and that their relationships quickly turned sexual.

Safechuck, who met Jackson when he was cast in the star’s 1986 Pepsi commercial, claims Jackson taught him how to masturbate, while Robson, who met Jackson when he was just 5 years old, says the star performed oral sex on him and kissed him.

“You and I were brought together by God. We were meant to be together,” Robson claims Jackson told him. “This is how we show love.”

Both men allege they were instructed by the star to cover their tracks, with Robson claiming Jackson told him they would “go to jail for the rest of our lives” if anyone found out about their alleged sexual encounters.

Jackson’s family has repeatedly denied all allegations put forth in Leaving Neverland, and said in a January statement the film was “another rehash of dated and discredited allegations,” calling it “yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson.”

Two co-executors of the singer’s estate and Optimum Productions also sued HBO and its parent company, Time Warner, for $100 million in February, claiming that the network’s decision to air Leaving Neverland violated a non-disparagement clause, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, HBO responded: “Despite the desperate lengths taken to undermine the film, our plans remain unchanged. HBO will move forward with the airing of Leaving Neverland. … This will allow everyone the opportunity to assess the film and the claims in it for themselves.”

Meanwhile, since the two-part documentary film made its television premiere earlier this month on HBO, other Jackson boycotts have begun, including a decision by Canadian radio stations to remove Jackson’s songs from their rotation. A 1991 episode of The Simpsons featuring the voice of Jackson has also been pulled from its archives.