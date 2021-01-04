"Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father," Alexi Laiho's wife Kelli said in a statement

Children of Bodom Frontman Alexi Laiho Dies at 41: 'Our Hearts Are Eternally Broken'

Children of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho has died.

On Monday, the Finnish heavy metal band announced Laiho's death after suffering from "long-term health issues" over the past few years. He was 41.

"One of the most renowned guitarists in the world, Alexi Laiho, has passed away. The musician, most notably known as the frontman of Children of Bodom, died in his home in Helsinki, Finland, last week," the band's former members Henkka Blacksmith, Janne Wirman and Jaska Raatikainen wrote.

"More than 25 years of friendship. We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal song writer [sic] and one of the greatest guitarists of all time," they continued. "Memories and Alexi's music will live forever."

The news of the guitarist's death comes just over a year after Children of Bodom played its final show with its original lineup. Laiho started a new band, titled Bodom After Midnight, in 2020.

The new group's label Nuclear Blast announced that Bodom After Midnight's first three singles, recorded last year, would be released posthumously.

"We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel," Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen of his new band wrote. (Freyberg was an original member of Children of Bodom.)

Laiho's sister also shared a statement via the label, asking for privacy and revealing that his funeral "will take place privately."

"Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father. Our hearts are eternally broken," Laiho's wife Kelli Wright-Laiho said.

Under Laiho's helm, Children of Bodom was responsible for hits such as "If You Want Peace...Prepare For War," "In Your Face" and the self-titled single from their album Are You Dead Yet?, which they released in 2005.