Childish Gambino Postpones 'This Is America' Tour Due to Foot Injury

Childish Gambino has postponed the final leg of his This Is America tour after sustaining a serious foot injury.

“Under doctors’ orders, Childish Gambino has postponed his remaining ‘This Is America Tour’ dates until later this year due to an injury,” Live Nation said in a statement. According to TMZ, the multi-talented performer — also known as Donald Glover — broke his foot during a concert in Dallas, Texas on Sunday and cut the show short. Wednesday concert at the Forum in Los Angeles was also canceled.

The Associated Press reports that the tour will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville. Prior to that, he’s set to take the stage at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27.

Under doctors’ orders, Childish Gambino has postponed his remaining “This Is America Tour” dates until later this year due to an injury. The Sept. 30 show in Vancouver @RogersArena will now take place on Friday, December 7. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. — Live Nation W Canada (@livenationwest) September 27, 2018

The rapper has previously said that this tour will be his last — at least under the Childish Gambino moniker.

Earlier this month, Glover, 35, released a music video for his song “Feels Like Summer,” and it’s packed with animated cameos from some of the celebrities who’ve dominated recent headlines.

In the clip, an animated version of Glover walks around a neighborhood while listening to music and watching various stars interact with each other.

Making a reference to one of the biggest controversies in music this year, at one point, Kanye West appears on screen, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat as tears stream down his face. West, 41, is then comforted by former first lady Michelle Obama, who wraps her arms around him in a big embrace. After receiving the hug, he becomes noticeably calmer.

The “Feels Like Summer” music video also contains a reference to comments Nicki Minaj made earlier this month about the frustration she felt by the success of Travis Scott’s album release compared to hers.

In the video, the pair sits next to each other on the grass while Minaj carefully constructs a tower of blocks. Abruptly, Scott pulls out a block from the center of the structure and smiles as it all comes tumbling down — much to Minaj’s frustration.

The video also seemingly references Pusha T’s beef with Drake, and features many other celebrity cameos, including Beyoncé, Will Smith, Azealia Banks, Eminem, The Weeknd, and Lil Yachty.