Michelle Obama Hugs a Crying Kanye West in Childish Gambino's New Animated Music Video

Donald Glover — who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino — just released a new music video for his song “Feels Like Summer,” and it’s packed with animated cameos from some of the celebrities who’ve dominated headlines in recent months.

In the video, an animated version of Glover, 34, walks around a neighborhood while listening to music and watching various stars interact with each other.

Making a reference to one of the biggest controversies in music this year, at one point, Kanye West appears on screen, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat as tears stream down his face. The rapper, 41, is then comforted by former first lady Michelle Obama, who wraps her arms around him in a big embrace. After receiving the hug, West becomes noticeably calmer.

In recent months, West found himself at the center of a huge controversy, after calling President Donald Trump “his brother,” getting photographed wearing a MAGA hat, and then proceeding to imply that “slavery was a choice.”

During a radio interview with 107.5 WGCI Chicago earlier this week, the rapper, 41, addressed his actions, saying, “I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel.”

“I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment,” West continued. “And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through and what led me to that and I just appreciate you guys holding on to me as a family.”

The “Feels Like Summer” music video also contains a reference to comments Nicki Minaj made earlier this month about the frustration she felt by the success of Travis Scott’s album release compared to hers.

In the clip, the pair sits next to each other on the grass while Minaj carefully constructs a tower of blocks. Abruptly, Scott pulls out a block from the center of the structure and smiles as it all comes tumbling down — much to Minaj’s frustration.

The video also seemingly references Pusha T’s beef with Drake, and features many other celebrity cameos, including Beyoncé, Will Smith, Azealia Banks, Eminem, The Weeknd, and Lil Yachty.

While Glover has yet to share too many thoughts about the video, he has retweeted a Twitter message praising Justin Richburg, who designed all of the animated characters, for all of his hard work.

This is the third single Glover has released, following “Summertime Magic” and “This Is America.”

Glover kicks off his This Is America tour on Sept. 6 in Georgia, where he will be joined by Rae Stremmurd and Vince Staples.