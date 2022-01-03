Aubrey English was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and danced to Ciara's hit song "Level Up" while in treatment

Cancer Survivor, 6, Levels Up with Surprise Disney Trip from Ciara: 'I'm So Impressed by Your Strength'

A 6-year-old cancer survivor is about to meet all of her favorite Disney princesses thanks to Ciara.

Aubrey English was surprised on Good Morning America on Monday by virtually meeting the pop star — and being given a trip to Disney World with her family in a video message from Princess Tiana.

"Oh my goodness. I'm in tears right now. Aubrey, I just want to say that you are a superhero. You are the real superhero," Ciara shared. "And I'm so impressed by your strength and how you never gave up in your battle against cancer. You inspire me and so many people and so many others."

"You are a real 'Level Up' princess so keep leveling up and inspiring so many, Aubrey. I'm so proud of you and rooting for you always," the performer, 36, added as she wiped away a tear.

Aubrey, who is now in remission, become a viral sensation when her mother posted a video of her dancing to Ciara's hit "Level Up" while receiving treatment for cancer in the hospital.

Along with the video, her mother wrote, "Dear childhood cancer, just so you know, I won't give up. I won't give in. You won't take my spirit. You won't take my spunk. You may be in my life but you don't have my life."

The family made Aubrey her own princess castle in the hospital and found ways to keep their spirits high.

"She was still happy and smiling and dancing. It just bought so much light to us, even during some of our darkest days," her mother shared during her appearance on Good Morning America.

Aubrey was diagnosed just months before celebrating her third birthday but managed to keep her enduring energy throughout treatment.

"She is a joy. She is really rambunctious," her mother revealed. "She's always been very positive, even on the worst day."

"She absolutely is my hero. She absolutely is," she emotionally added.

Her mother opened up on Good Morning America about becoming a mother of a child with cancer while being a pediatric nurse.