Child Abuse Charges Against Former Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Dismissed
A child abuse charge against former Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson has been dismissed, eight months after Johnson's arrest, according to his lawyer.
His attorneys Nick Lough and Marcus Helstowski confirm to PEOPLE that the charges against the drummer — who won four Grammy Awards with the rock band — were dismissed on Thursday afternoon by a judge in Limestone County, Alabama.
"Steve Johnson maintained his innocence throughout the course of this entire ordeal. Just like anyone charged with a crime, Mr. Johnson had to wait for his day in court," Lough and Helstowski said in a statement. "People are quick to make judgments and assumptions based on catchy headlines when cases like this first surface. We're thankful that after more than a year this allegation has been put to rest and Mr. Johnson's name has been cleared of any wrongdoing."
Johnson, 36, was arrested in March in Limestone County, and was held at Limestone County Jail on a $21,500 bond, according to jail records at the time.
He was indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, CBS affiliate WHNT reported.
Lough told the Associated Press that the charges were related to a "spanking incident and nothing more."
Johnson played drums for Alabama Shakes from its formation in 2009 to its 2018 hiatus, which came when lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard left to pursue a solo career.
The group, which also included guitarist Heath Fogg and bassist Zac Cockrell, has won four Grammy Awards and been nominated for five others, including best new artist.
Johnson was previously arrested in September 2019 for violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County, according to the Associated Press and Rolling Stone. The order was filed by his ex-wife, who accused Johnson of threatening, harassing, stalking and choking her, WHNT reported at the time.
Johnson pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge in March 2020 and received a suspended sentence of one year in jail and 24 months on probation, multiple outlets reported.
