Child Abuse Charges Against Former Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Dismissed

His attorneys Nick Lough and Marcus Helstowski confirm to PEOPLE that the charges against the drummer — who won four Grammy Awards with the rock band — were dismissed on Thursday afternoon by a judge in Limestone County, Alabama.

"Steve Johnson maintained his innocence throughout the course of this entire ordeal. Just like anyone charged with a crime, Mr. Johnson had to wait for his day in court," Lough and Helstowski said in a statement. "People are quick to make judgments and assumptions based on catchy headlines when cases like this first surface. We're thankful that after more than a year this allegation has been put to rest and Mr. Johnson's name has been cleared of any wrongdoing."