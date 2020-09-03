"I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING," Chet Hanks wrote on Instagram

Chet Hanks Asks Adele to Call Him After Her Controversial Carnival Photo: 'Hit My Line ASAP'

Chet Hanks is trying to get in touch with Adele.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared an Instagram video of himself rocking out to the singer's 2011 smash hit "Set Fire in the Rain," urging followers in the caption, "PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲," he wrote.

In the footage, Chet blasts Adele's song in the front seat of a car before addressing the songstress. Speaking in Jamaican Patois, an English-based creole language that has West African influences, Chet compliments one of Adele's recent photos and gestures to his phone for her to call him.

Chet's post came just days after Adele, 32, posted a shot of herself wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top and Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle, on Instagram to mark the canceled Notting Hill Carnival festivities.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲," she captioned the post for Carnival, an annual event celebrating the Caribbean and Black culture in the U.K. that had been moved online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy winner came under fire after posting the photo, as many on social media accused her of cultural appropriation.

One follower commented, "black women are discriminated against for wearing cultural hairstyles like bantu knots and locs but white people are not, that’s not fair and that’s why people are pissed off."

Others took offense with Adele's Jamaican bikini top.

"Dear white people, please just be yourselves and stop it for good with cultural appropriation. Adele the bantu knots were unnecessary. The Jamaican flag bikini top was unnecessary... Please just stop it," another follower wrote.

"If #ChetHanks (@CHETHAZE) had talked in a fake Mexican or Chinese-American accent, this would have been called out for being racist a LONG time ago. Why is he getting a pass because it is a ‘Jamaican’ accent? #racismstillalive," one Twitter user commented after Chet's video went viral.

Despite the backlash, Chet later doubled down on the accent, saying that the internet had “gone mad” in a follow-up video.