Chester Bennington‘s widow Talinda has found love after her devastating loss.

The mental health activist, 42, announced in an Instagram post on Friday that she is engaged to a new man, a little over two years after the Linkin Park frontman died by suicide.

Talinda used the exciting news as a reminder to her followers that it was okay to move on after losing a spouse and even said that Chester’s former bandmates — Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn, and Rob Bourdon — have all welcomed her new fiancé with “open arms.”

“Dear #Family, I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy,” she wrote in the post. “That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you.”

“My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms.”

Talinda — who helped launch mental health awareness organization, 320 Changes Direction — also made a point to note that moving on with a new man did not mean she would be forgetting about her late husband.

“I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein,” she shared with her followers.

“To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love,” Talinda added. “Thank you ALL for your continued love and support.”

Sticking by her word that Chester would remain an important part of her life, Talinda shared a video post on the same day of her engagement news about an upcoming meeting with the World Health Organization.

In the caption of the post, Talinda used the hashtag “Make Chester Proud” — something she initially started after Chester’s death in hopes to spread his happy memories and positivity.

After sharing the exciting news, several of Talinda’s followers sent congratulatory messages, including Chester’s Linkin Park bandmate Shinoda.

“I’ve already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!” he wrote in the comments section.

Vicky Cornell, the widow of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell (who also died by suicide), added: “Congratulations! Sending you all so much ❤️”

Talinda has also kept her new relationship with Michael F. mostly private. Not much is known about him, but TMZ reports that he is a Los Angeles County firefighter.

On July 20, 2017, Chester was found dead in his Los Angeles home. The 41-year-old singer died of suicide by hanging, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Talinda, who married Chester in 2006, is the mother of their son Tyler, 13, and twin daughters Lilly and Lila, 8. Chester also left behind children Jaime, 23, Isaiah, 21, and Draven, 17, from previous relationships.

Since his passing, Talinda has devoted her life to raising awareness about mental health through her organization and connecting with Linkin Park fans on social media to remember Chester, often using the hashtag #MakeChesterProud.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).