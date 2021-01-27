Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Files for Divorce a Year After Wedding: It's 'Never Easy'

"Love and loss [are] part of life and it's even harder when you have to do it in the public eye," she wrote on Instagram

Talinda Bennington is getting a divorce.

Just a year after tying the knot with Michael Fredman, the widow of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington is filing for divorce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Michael and I have decided to move forward with our lives as friends. Divorce is never easy, but in our case it is for the best," the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "We have remained good friends and he continues to be an important part of my children's lives."

"Love and loss [are] part of life and it's even harder when you have to do it in the public eye," she continued. "Thank you for your love and support and respect for our privacy at this time."

Bennington — who had three children with Chester — officially filed for divorce on Wednesday, TMZ reported.

The couple tied the knot in January 2020 after being engaged for three months. When she announced her engagement, she also revealed that Chester's former bandmates all welcomed Fredman with "open arms."

"I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you," Talinda wrote on Instagram at the time. "My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms."

"To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love," she said then.