Chester Bennington's Widow Remembers Last Kiss with Linkin Park Frontman '5 Years' After His Death

"5 years. I didnt think I could breathe this long without you. R.I.P. my love," wrote Talinda on TikTok

Talinda Bennington is reminiscing on her final moments with the late Chester Bennington.

To commemorate the five-year anniversary of his death on Wednesday, the Linkin Park frontman's widow shared a heartfelt TikTok about the last time she kissed Chester.

"Just sitting here thinking that I can't believe it's been 5 years since I last saw you and kissed your sweet face goodbye," the 45-year-old 320 Changes Direction founder wrote in text displayed over the video, which sees her gazing across a field while wearing a pink shirt and glasses.

Talinda wrote in the post's caption, "5 years. I didnt think I could breathe this long without you. R.I.P. my love #grief #widow #suicideawarness."

Chester died by suicide at age 41 in July of 2017. Following his death, Talinda launched the nonprofit 320 Changes Direction in an effort to "change the culture about mental health, mental illness, and wellness," according to its website.

Talinda and Chester shared three children together — son Tyler Lee, and twin daughters, Lily and Lila. The Linkin Park singer was also father to three other children from previous relationships, including one adoption.

In March, Talinda celebrated what would've been Chester's 46th birthday by posting an old photo of Chester holding a present while flashing a big smile to her Instagram page.

"Happy Birthday my love!" she began her heartfelt note at the time. "We miss you so much. The pain doesn't get any easier but you get used to it is what they say. I'm not sure I believe that at all. There's no getting used to this type of grief."

"I'm doing my best to raise our babies the way we always talked about," Talinda continued. "You were my other half and it is so hard walking without you. I love you and we are celebrating you today."