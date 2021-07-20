"You were the best person I have ever known. I see you in our babies every day," Talinda Bennington wrote on social media of her late husband, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington's Widow Recalls How He 'Always Made Everything Better' on 4-Year Anniversary of His Death

Talinda Bennington is paying tribute to her late husband, Linkin Park rocker Chester Bennington, on the four-year anniversary of his death.

On Tuesday, Talinda shared a photo to her social media accounts of Chester giving a thumbs up with a piece of lettuce on his head, writing in the caption, "You always had a way to make us laugh."

"You always made everything better," she continued. "And when you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again. I'm so glad that the kids and I have vast amounts of pictures and videos to remember you by."

Talinda then went on to say that she and their kids, 9-year-old twins Lily and Lila and son Tyler, 15, miss Chester "every second of every day." (Chester also had children Jaime, Isaiah and Draven from previous relationships.)

"You were the best person I have ever known," she wrote. "I see you in our babies every day. Lily is your mini me, with her looks and beautiful voice. Tyler has your wit, intellect, looks, and the same obsession for trying to figure out space and time. And Lila, she has your heart of gold."

Talinda wrote that when the kids were newborns, Chester wrote down his "hopes and dreams for them."

"God must have seen what you wrote because they are truly everything you wished for them to be," she wrote. "I know you can see them. I would give anything to have you back so they could see you. But that's why we have our entire life together on home videos. I'm glad I never stopped recording."

Talinda concluded her post by saying that she and the kids would "remember how f---ing amazing" Chester was on the anniversary of his death by watching some of their home videos. "I love you. R.I.P.," she wrote.

Chester died by suicide at age 41 in July of 2017. Following his death, Talinda launched the nonprofit 320 Changes Direction in an effort to "change the culture about mental health, mental illness, and wellness," according to its website.

During a 2019 episode of the ABC News podcast Life After Suicide, Talinda further opened up about her late husband, telling the network's chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton that she thought he had reached a "good place" following years of struggling with substance abuse and depression.

"We just thought he was okay," she said. "I can't emphasize enough. If you knew Chester, you would know that he was in a good place, in such a good place."

Rather than staying "stuck in despair," Talinda added that interacting with Linkin Park fans on social media helped her through the early stages of grief.

"They were reaching out, saying how sad they were and how they didn't think they could go on because Chester couldn't," she said. "And I knew that that's the last thing Chester would've wanted."