Chester Bennington's Mom Remembers Final Moments with Son on Anniversary of His Death

Gone, but never forgotten.

Two years after Chester Bennington died by suicide, the Linkin Park frontman’s mother shared a touching tribute as she remembered one of their final moments together.

“The last kiss I ever got from my wonderful boy!” she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the pair sharing a kiss.

“There are no words to explain how much I miss him! I want us to all celebrate his life today! Love you all! Please take care and celebrate Chester’s life today! He would want us to celebrate!” she added.

Months earlier, Bennington’s mother also commemorated his March 20 birthday by sharing a photo of the pair that appeared to be taken on the same day.

“The last time I saw my beautiful boy! Happy Birthday to the best thing that ever arrived on the first day of spring! I love you and miss you so much!!” she wrote, adding multiple broken heart emojis.

The last kiss I ever got from my wonderful boy! There are no words to explain how much I miss him! I want us to all celebrate his life today! Love you all! Please take care and celebrate Chester’s life today! He would want us to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/tsFHrgOzhz — Susan Eubanks (@susan_eubanks5) July 20, 2019

Bennington’s Linkin Park bandmates — Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon, and Brad Delson — also shared a tribute of their own on social media.

“Remembering Chester today. Feel free to share your favorite moment of Chester / LP in the comments below,” read a post on the group’s official Instagram page, which was shared alongside a photo of the men smiling and laughing together.

In May, the frontman’s widow Talina Bennington opened up about the late singer’s final days, sharing that she thought her husband had reached a “good place” following years of struggling with substance abuse and depression.

“We just thought he was OK,” she said on an episode of the ABC News podcast “Life After Suicide.” “I can’t emphasize enough. If you knew Chester, you would know that he was in a good place, in such a good place.”

Talinda Bennington and Chester Bennington

Talinda, who has launched a mental health awareness organization, 320 Changes Direction, went on to share that although she still finds it “too painful” to listen to her late love’s songs, Linkin Park fans have helped her through the early stages of grief.

In addition to retweeting their messages, she often adds the hashtag #MakeChesterProud, in hopes that their happy memories and positivity will spread.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.