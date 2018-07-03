Cheryl clapped back at rumors insinuating her mother is to blame for her recent split from Liam Payne.

On Monday, the former Girls Aloud member issued a statement on Twitter slamming tabloid claims that Joan Callaghan had anything to do with the pair’s breakup. Outlets had reported Callaghan was exceedingly involved in the couple’s relationship and pitted Cheryl and the “Strip That Down” singer against each other.

“I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam. I don’t know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her,” Cheryl, 35, wrote in an impassioned statement.

The couple — who first went public with their romance in 2015 — announced their split late Sunday.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways,” wrote Payne, 24. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make.”

Mentioning their son Bear, who celebrated his first birthday on March 22, Payne continued, “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

At the same time, Cheryl, 35, posted a similar announcement on Twitter.

“We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways,” she wrote. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Payne and Cheryl first met on the X Factor U.K. in 2008 while she was a judge on the show and he a contestant, paired with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik on the reality competition series to create former boy band One Direction.

In March, Payne shut down rumors that the relationship was on the rocks, but admitted to ES Magazine that the couple faced “struggles.”

“The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up,” he said of reports that the pair were putting on a “loved-up display” at the 2018 BRIT Awards in February.

“And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle. You know, we have our struggles — like of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is,” he continued. “But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.”