Cher's Mother Georgia Holt Dead at 96: 'Mom is Gone,' Singer Says

Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96.

The musician, 76, revealed the news on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Mom is gone," Cher tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji.

The news comes three months after the pop superstar revealed on the social media platform that her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia in September.

"Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," Cher wrote at the time, adding in a follow-up tweet: "She's Getting Better."

Cher previously opened up about her mother's health when she told PEOPLE that she would get tested for COVID-19 "all the time" and tried to be "very careful" with her elderly mother amid the 2020 holiday season.

"We have a little bubble that we've had all this time," she said. "We wear masks, and there's not very many of us. It's my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant. And we stay far apart from each other."

She added: "I have to be careful too because I have asthma. ... I have different health problems."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Holt — an actress, model and singer — was born in Arkansas in 1926 as the daughter of 13-year-old Lynda Inez Gulley and 21-year-old Roy Malloy Crouch.

She eventually landed roles in film and on television after moving to Los Angeles, from 1950's Watch the Birdie to I Love Lucy. She also made appearances on The Mike Douglas Show and The Merv Griffin Show in 1979 and 1980, eventually releasing her debut album Honky Tonk Woman in 2013, which she recorded in the '80s.

Back in 2013, around the release of Lifetime's one-hour special Dear Mom, Love Cher, the musician spoke to PEOPLE about lessons she's learned from Holt throughout her life — especially growing up with her and sister Georganne LaPiere Bartylak in the San Fernando Valley.

The documentary told Holt's story from Holt herself and many of her relatives — including Cher and Bartylak, as well as grandchildren Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

"She never gave me and my sister advice because, truthfully, she knew we'd never take it," Cher said of her mother. "Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right."

When Cher was little, she said she remembered her mother and her friends being "so beautiful," with Holt herself being an "amazing dresser." Since Cher was "really strong-headed" she and Holt "fought a lot."

"I did a couple of things like running away when I was 11," Cher told PEOPLE at the time. "I hopped a train with my friends. I was just very adventurous – but never disrespectful. She wouldn't have put up with that."

Holt — who Cher revealed always "stressed the importance of being sure that the person you are with is the person you love" — was married and divorced six times, but "probably would have been married just once" if she grew up in a different time, Cher said.

"I had a little problem with her over Sonny [Bono], but that didn't take her too long to get over," Cher told PEOPLE. "She listened first before making a judgment, so I could always talk to her about my romances."