Cher Works Out (and Can Still Do a 5-Minute Plank) — But Insists 'I Like Cake, Too!'

Cher — who has previously revealed she’s “Strong Enough” to do a five-minute plank — is opening up about how she maintains her fabulous figure.

Speaking of her health regimen in this week’s issue, the 72-year-old icon tells PEOPLE: “You have to work out. But, thank God, I always was a tomboy, so I don’t mind doing it. I like cake and stuff too, but I have to limit myself, ’cause I have to fit into costumes. So I watch what I’m eating, and I don’t like it. When I was 40 or 50, I never had to watch it, but I have to now.”

As for her workouts?

“Well, I have a really good teacher, and we do a little bit of everything,” adds Cher, who just released her ABBA covers collection, Dancing Queen.

As the pop icon first told PEOPLE last year, she planks daily!

“I started out with 30 seconds and I thought I was gonna die,” she said at the time. “Now I do three to five minutes!”

In addition to dropping Dancing Queen, Cher is on her international Here We Go Again tour, and in December, The Cher Show — a jukebox musical based on her life — will open on Broadway. And while the legend says she’ll retire one day, she’s grateful for her stamina today.

“Sometimes I think, ‘It’s such a pain in my ass,’” she says of her enduring career in showbiz. “But then I remember, ‘You’re so lucky to be able to do what you’re doing.’”

“It can get exhausting being Cher, especially when you’re older and you’re still doing the same things,” she says. “But I still have a great time. To have the stamina, and also to have the audience. … You forget that people just do regular jobs that they don’t get applause for.”