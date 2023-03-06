Cher Says She's Working on New Music with Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards

Cher is taking a big step to combine her professional and private lives.

The pop-culture legend, 76, revealed to E! News on Monday that she's working on new music with her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

"I'm going to England to make two albums," she told the outlet. "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."

Cher also hinted that her beau's material is solid. "I think like any artist, when you've got something good, you're excited," she explained.

In further news that should delight fans, Cher said in the interview that she is "trying to get myself in shape" for tour plans later in the year.

The "Believe" singer has previously addressed the 40-year gap between herself and Edwards, 36, whom she began dating in the fall of 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week, saying that the two are very compatible despite their substantial age difference.

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet in November 2022. She added that her family members had met Edwards and said that he treats her like a "queen."

On Christmas Day in 2022, Cher showed off a photo of the diamond ring Edwards gifted her and said she wished she could show it to her late mother, Georgia Holt, who died at age 96 earlier that month.

Cher is not the first famous woman Edwards has dated. He welcomed a child, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with ex Amber Rose in 2019.

And Cher is no stranger to dating younger men either. Before Edwards, she dated several men that were decades her junior, including Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise.

The Grammy Award winner told Clarkson that "older men just didn't like me all that much," and she finds the opposite is true with younger partners.