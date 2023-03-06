Cher Says She's Working on New Music with Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards

The icon said in a new interview that she is "excited" to collaborate with her producer/writer beau

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 6, 2023 10:13 PM
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards. Photo: joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cher is taking a big step to combine her professional and private lives.

The pop-culture legend, 76, revealed to E! News on Monday that she's working on new music with her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

"I'm going to England to make two albums," she told the outlet. "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."

Cher also hinted that her beau's material is solid. "I think like any artist, when you've got something good, you're excited," she explained.

In further news that should delight fans, Cher said in the interview that she is "trying to get myself in shape" for tour plans later in the year.

The "Believe" singer has previously addressed the 40-year gap between herself and Edwards, 36, whom she began dating in the fall of 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week, saying that the two are very compatible despite their substantial age difference.

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

RELATED VIDEO: Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet in November 2022. She added that her family members had met Edwards and said that he treats her like a "queen."

On Christmas Day in 2022, Cher showed off a photo of the diamond ring Edwards gifted her and said she wished she could show it to her late mother, Georgia Holt, who died at age 96 earlier that month.

Cher is not the first famous woman Edwards has dated. He welcomed a child, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with ex Amber Rose in 2019.

And Cher is no stranger to dating younger men either. Before Edwards, she dated several men that were decades her junior, including Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Grammy Award winner told Clarkson that "older men just didn't like me all that much," and she finds the opposite is true with younger partners.

Related Articles
Sonny Bono And Cher ; Cher and Alexander Edwards
Cher's Dating History: From Sonny Bono to Alexander Edwards
Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend AE Edwards: 'No Words'
Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'No Words'
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Are 'Not Talking Marriage' but Are 'Very Much in Love': Source
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cher's Relationship with Alexander 'AE' Edwards Has 'Helped Ease the Pain' of Her Mom's Loss: Source
*EXCLUSIVE* Cher shows off her engagement ring while out to dinner with Alexander Edwards in Beverly Hills
Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards
https://twitter.com/cher/status/1609473036289470465. Creditl: Cher/Twitter
Cher Flashes Ring in Party Photo with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy'
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: Amber Rose attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
Cher Says She and AE Edwards 'Love Each Other' and Kiss 'Like Teenagers': 'Perfectly Matched'
Cher Says She and Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards 'Love Each Other' and Kiss 'Like Teenagers'
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cher Gushes About Her 'Handsome' Younger Boyfriend: 'On Paper, It's Kind of Ridiculous'
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Cher and Alexander Edwards arrive for a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Cher, Alexander Edwards BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
Cher and Amber Rose's ex Alexander Edwards are seen holding hands at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'
Cher and her mother Georgia Holt, Cher's diamond ring
Cher Says She Wishes She Could Show Late Mom Her New Diamond Ring from Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Celebrate Son Sebastian's 10th Birthday with Basketball and Karaoke
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Celebrate Son Sebastian's 10th Birthday with Basketball and Karaoke
Cher and Alexander Edwards
Cher Shouts Out Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Flame Manicure as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring
Cher and Amber Rose's ex Alexander Edwards are seen holding hands at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
Cher Spotted Holding Hands with Amber Rose's Ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards in Los Angeles