"No, I'm not kidding... could I volunteer at my post office?" the actress and music icon tweeted on Wednesday

Cher Says She Was Turned Down After Offering to Volunteer at 2 Post Offices

Cher wants to help the United States Postal Service amid widespread concerns over dramatic changes within the agency.

The actress and music icon, 74, tweeted on Wednesday that she recently offered her services for free to two post offices in Malibu, California, but was turned down after calling around to inquire about volunteer work.

"NO,IM NO KIDDING...COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️," she first wrote on Twitter. "IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME WITH POST OFFICE 🙄"

After an hour, Cher shared with her 3.8 million followers that she was rejected after offering to volunteer at a branch.

"OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite. I Said'Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor," she tweeted. "I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.'NO,Need Fingerprints & Background Check'😥"

A spokesperson for the USPS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, though a representative for the agency told CNN that volunteers are not accepted.

While the USPS' Twitter account have not responded to Cher, the American Postal Workers Union — which represents thousands of mail workers — wrote back, "Thank you for standing up for the USPS! If you'd like to DM us, we'd love to talk about how you can get more involved."

Earlier this month, Cher expressed her concerns over the USPS after Louis DeJoy, the newly installed postmaster general and a Trump donor, made major cost-cutting changes to the agency that he defended as improving the efficiency of a bogged-down bureaucracy.

"PRIVATE COMPANY SHOULD BAIL OUT POST OFFICE," Cher tweeted on Aug. 9. "PPL ARE SICK,SOME WILL DIE BECAUSE THEY GET THEIR MEDICINE THROUGH THE MAIL."

She continued, "HOPE trump’s HENCHMAN,WHO STRANGLES POST OFFICE,FirePAYSFire. SEEMS trump CAN THINK OF HUNDREDS OF WAYS TO KILL AMERICANS HES SWORN TO PROTECT & NOT GIVE A FK."

Cher is not the only star to be using their platform to voice their support for the USPS after the institution came under fire by Donald Trump due to his dislike for mail-in voting, an option many Americans will likely turn to in November amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

John Ratzenberger, who played mailman Cliff Calvin on the NBC sitcom Cheers, recently filmed a Cameo video urging Americans to support the USPS by shopping at the official store, saying, "Help your local post office, and go down there and buy something."

Singer Jason Mraz, who used to work for the USPS, assured his fans on Friday that based on his experiences, the service would not "fail" during an election because of high volume in mail0in ballots.