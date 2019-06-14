Touring with Cher Is the 'Most Fun I've Ever Had,' Nile Rodgers Says: 'We Adore Each Other'

Nile Rodgers knows he’ll want to turn back time to touring with Cher.

On the red carpet for the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony Thursday night, the guitarist and CHIC frontman told PEOPLE he developed a bond with the iconic singer since he began opening for her “Here We Go Again” tour in January.

“It’s the most fun I’ve ever had on a tour,” Rodgers, 66, said. “We absolutely adore each other.”

“At her birthday party, she said to me, ‘I never want you out of my life,'” the “Good Times” guitarist continued.

On Cher’s 73rd birthday, Rodgers tweeted a clip of a group singing “Happy Birthday” to her. He told PEOPLE the celebration was “a blast.”

“I actually won a couple hundred dollars playing bingo!” Rodgers said.

Cher, the only musician to have a No. 1 Billboard hit in six consecutive decades, last released an album of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen, in September. Her life is currently the subject of a Broadway musical, The Cher Show, which won two Tonys last Sunday including one for Stephanie J. Block’s portrayal of the star.

Rodgers, who became chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year, also praised women’s achievements in music on the carpet. Among others, the Hall of Fame inducted Missy Elliott, the first female rapper to be invited.

“If we go back to the beginning of my career, most of my music was written for women,” he said, referencing his work with Diana Ross and Sister Sledge. “So just to have Missy in the house is amazing to me.”

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue touring with Cher through the rest of the year.