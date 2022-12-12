Looking Back on Cher's Touching Photos with Mom Georgia Holt Through the Years

01 of 10 Cher and Mom Georgia Holt Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic On Dec. 11, 2022, Cher shared the sad news that her mother, actress Georgia Holt, had died at 96 years old. "Mom is gone," the singer tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji. Cher, 76, and her mother were close, starring in a 2013 documentary about their relationship together and appearing side-by-side often in photos. Here, some sweet moments of the pair in years past.

02 of 10 Cher and Mom Georgia Holt Ron Wolfson/Getty The resemblance between mom and daughter was clear in this undated photo.

03 of 10 Cher and Mom Georgia Holt in 1974 Bettmann Archive/Getty Cher, holding Chaz, and Holt were snapped in a glam '70s moment in Brentwood, California.

04 of 10 Cher and Mom Georgia Holt Ron Wolfson/Getty In another undated shot, a young Cher (right) enjoyed a picnic with her mom (center) and a friend.

05 of 10 Georgia Holt and Sonny Bono Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Holt joined Cher, Chaz and Sonny Bono at Bono's Hollywood restaurant in 1983.

06 of 10 Cher and Mom Georgia Holt in 1998 Barry King/WireImage When Cher received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame shortly after Sonny Bono's death, she had her mom by her side, in addition to Chaz and Sonny's first child, daughter Christy Bono.

07 of 10 Cher and Mom Georgia Holt in 2010 Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock Despite being mother to a larger-than-life daughter, Holt had her own fame, too: born in Arkansas in 1926, she eventually moved to Los Angeles and landed several film and television roles, from 1950's Watch the Birdie to I Love Lucy. She also made appearances on The Mike Douglas Show and The Merv Griffin Show in 1979 and 1980, eventually releasing her debut album Honky Tonk Woman in 2013, which she recorded in the '80s. "She was also an amazing dresser," Cher said of her "beautiful" mom in 2013. "We based the costumes in Mermaids on pictures of her from the '50s."

08 of 10 Cher and Mom Georgia Holt in 2013 Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Holt joined Cher for a 2013 visit to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Los Angeles, where the pair talked up their Lifetime special, Dear Mom, Love Cher.

09 of 10 Cher and Mom Georgia Holt in 2013 Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty "She never gave me and my sister [actress Georganne LaPiere Bartylak] advice because, truthfully, she knew we'd never take it," Cher told PEOPLE while promoting the 2013 Lifetime special. "Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right."