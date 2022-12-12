Looking Back on Cher's Touching Photos with Mom Georgia Holt Through the Years

The singer's mother was often by her daughter's side to celebrate her major milestones

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE.

Published on December 12, 2022 02:23 PM
01 of 10

Cher and Mom Georgia Holt

Georgia Holt and Cher Through The Years
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

On Dec. 11, 2022, Cher shared the sad news that her mother, actress Georgia Holt, had died at 96 years old.

"Mom is gone," the singer tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji.

Cher, 76, and her mother were close, starring in a 2013 documentary about their relationship together and appearing side-by-side often in photos. Here, some sweet moments of the pair in years past.

02 of 10

Cher and Mom Georgia Holt

Georgia Holt and Cher Through The Years
Ron Wolfson/Getty

The resemblance between mom and daughter was clear in this undated photo.

03 of 10

Cher and Mom Georgia Holt in 1974

Georgia Holt and Cher Through The Years
Bettmann Archive/Getty

Cher, holding Chaz, and Holt were snapped in a glam '70s moment in Brentwood, California.

04 of 10

Cher and Mom Georgia Holt

Georgia Holt and Cher Through The Years
Ron Wolfson/Getty

In another undated shot, a young Cher (right) enjoyed a picnic with her mom (center) and a friend.

05 of 10

Georgia Holt and Sonny Bono

Georgia Holt and Cher Through The Years
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Holt joined Cher, Chaz and Sonny Bono at Bono's Hollywood restaurant in 1983.

06 of 10

Cher and Mom Georgia Holt in 1998

Georgia Holt and Cher Through The Years
Barry King/WireImage

When Cher received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame shortly after Sonny Bono's death, she had her mom by her side, in addition to Chaz and Sonny's first child, daughter Christy Bono.

07 of 10

Cher and Mom Georgia Holt in 2010

Georgia Holt and Cher Through The Years
Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Despite being mother to a larger-than-life daughter, Holt had her own fame, too: born in Arkansas in 1926, she eventually moved to Los Angeles and landed several film and television roles, from 1950's Watch the Birdie to I Love Lucy. She also made appearances on The Mike Douglas Show and The Merv Griffin Show in 1979 and 1980, eventually releasing her debut album Honky Tonk Woman in 2013, which she recorded in the '80s.

"She was also an amazing dresser," Cher said of her "beautiful" mom in 2013. "We based the costumes in Mermaids on pictures of her from the '50s."

08 of 10

Cher and Mom Georgia Holt in 2013

Georgia Holt and Cher Through The Years
Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Holt joined Cher for a 2013 visit to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Los Angeles, where the pair talked up their Lifetime special, Dear Mom, Love Cher.

09 of 10

Cher and Mom Georgia Holt in 2013

Georgia Holt and Cher Through The Years
Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"She never gave me and my sister [actress Georganne LaPiere Bartylak] advice because, truthfully, she knew we'd never take it," Cher told PEOPLE while promoting the 2013 Lifetime special. "Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right."

10 of 10

Cher, Sister Georganne LaPiere Bartylak and Mom Georgia Holt in 2013

Georgia Holt and Cher Through The Years
Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

In her 2013 PEOPLE interview, Cher (here with her mom and sister on Good Morning America) said she and Holt were always close, even though they "fought a lot" when the singer was young.

"I was really strong-headed, even then," Cher admitted. "I did a couple of things like running away when I was 11. I hopped a train with my friends. I was just very adventurous — but never disrespectful. She wouldn't have put up with that."

