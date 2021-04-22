Cher Opens Up About Recent Tweet Calling Christopher Meloni 'Excellent' and a 'Charismatic Actor'

"Well, I think I'd seen his new show and I do, I like that show," Cher explained, referencing his new spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime

Cher is a fan of Christopher Meloni — and she's not hiding it!

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the music icon, 74, was asked about a recent Tweet of hers, where she called the Law & Order: Organized Crime star "excellent" and a "charismatic actor."

Explaining what inspired her to write the social media message, Cher replied, "Well, I think I'd seen his new show and I do, I like that show" — referencing his new spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"I think it's an excellent show and underrated — and the acting is really good," she continued.

As for Meloni, who is reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, Cher said that she's always been a fan. "I thought that he added something to the show, to SVU," she said. "So when I saw him, I thought well, good on you and you're good and I'm glad you're back doing a show, and whatever."

Meloni, 60, previously played Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alongside Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson for 12 seasons until his departure in 2011.

However, Cher went on to make it clear that fans, including Corden, shouldn't read too much into things.

"You're not saying it because he's your type or anything?" asked the late night host, to which Cher replied, "I knew you were going to say that."

"Just because someone is an excellent actor doesn't mean you want to jump on their bones and roll them around in the carpet," she added.

Although Cher chose not to give any additional information about who does catch her eye,

she did share that there was one person who definitely didn't make the list.

"Where am I on the scale?" asked Corden.

"Far, far away," Cher replied with a laugh.

mariska hargitay and chris meloni Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni | Credit: Chris Haston/NBC/Getty

As for the fan response to his return during this month's SVU and Organized Crime crossover event, Meloni previously said that it's been "wonderful."