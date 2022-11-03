Cher Spotted Holding Hands with Amber Rose's Ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards in Los Angeles

Does Cher have a new man in her life?

The "Believe" singer, 76, was all smiles as she was spotted holding hands with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36, in Los Angeles.

Cher and Edwards rocked matching all-black outfits as they hit hotspots Craig's and The Nice Guy with rapper Tyga, 32, on Wednesday night. Edwards is an artist on Tyga's independent label Last Kings Records.

It marks the second time this week that the Oscar-winning star and Tyga have spent time together; the "Rack City" rapper was photographed stopping by Cher's Malibu mansion last week, and the two also posed for a photo together in September at Paris Fashion Week.

Reps for Cher and Edwards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Edwards previously dated model Amber Rose, and the two share 3-year-old son Slash.

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards. BACKGRID

They split in August 2021 after three years together, and Rose, 39, appeared to accuse Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 different people. Though she did not name him, the SlutWalk founder wrote on her Instagram Story she was "tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes."

Edwards later admitted his infidelity, saying in an Instagram Live that he "got caught."

"At the end, I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you…" he said. "It's just who I am, and it's not how [Rose] wants to be loved."

Cher, meanwhile, was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975, and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

In the 1980s, she dated several men that were decades her junior, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise and Rob Camilletti.

"The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date," Cher told PEOPLE in 2021. "Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it."

The Grammy winner told the Daily Mail in 2018 that she was single, but "still on the lookout" for romance."The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don't want to go any place with them because you can't keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram," she said. "There's no way to keep something… special."