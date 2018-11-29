Cher Says Sonny Bono Told Her He Didn't Find Her 'Particularly Attractive' When They First Met

They were one of the most legendary couples in Hollywood history, but it was by no means love at first sight when Sonny Bono met Cher.

That’s just one of the many revelations Cher makes in The Cher Show: Making the Musical, a new SiriusXM hour-long special that features the iconic singer chatting with Tony-winning producer Jeffrey Seller about her biopic Broadway musical, The Cher Show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of two clips from the candid chat, which will air on SiriusXM’s Stars channel beginning Dec. 1.

The first has Cher opening up about the first time she met her late ex-husband and music partner (who died in 1998), admitting he was interested in her friend at the time. “I was with my girlfriend, who was really beautiful. He liked her so he didn’t really say anything to me. He was like, ‘Oh yeah, kid,’ ” Cher, 72, said.

RELATED: Cher Remembers ‘Best Friend’ Sonny Bono in Tearful Eulogy After His Death

According to Cher, the two were at a party when they met, and danced the night away together only because “neither one of our partners danced.” Says Cher, “He was fun. And then the next day he moved in next door to our apartment.”

It just so happened, Cher was being kicked out of her room by her roommates for not having rent and needed somewhere to stay. She immediately approached Bono.

“I just went up and said, ‘Hi, listen, I’m going to have to move out of our apartment cause I’m sick and I don’t have any money and I don’t want to go home and I just want to get out and do things and I don’t know what I’m going to do but I don’t have any place to live and blah blah blah,’ ” Cher recalled. “And he said, ‘Can you cook and clean?’ “

Lying about the “cooking part,” Cher said yes and Bono let her in. “He said, ‘Okay. I have twin beds. You can stay in my house. I don’t find you particularly attractive,’ ” Cher explained. “And I said, ‘Okay.’ And I didn’t cook, but he did.”

Cher Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Cher Says She Does Not Want to Duet with a Certain Fellow Music Icon: ‘Not Madonna’

The Cher Show documents that moment where Cher and Bono first meet, as well as the life of the Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress. All is set to a score of her hits including “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and “Believe.”

Now in previews at New York City’s Neil Simon Theatre ahead of a Dec. 3. opening, the musical comes from book writer Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), with direction by Jason Moore (Avenue Q) and choreography by from Christopher Gattelli (Newsies). In addition to featuring as a character in the musical, the real-life Bob Mackie is designing the costumes.

Three actresses play Cher at different points in her life: Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos), Teal Weaks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and newcomer Micaela Diamond — who will make her Broadway debut with the role.

RELATED: Cher Jokes That Broadway-Bound Jukebox Musical About Her Life ‘Needs Work’

Elsewhere in the SiriusXM special, Seller (Hamilton, Rent, In the Heights), talks to Cher about seeing those three Chers on stage together. In some scenes, an older version of Cher gives advice to a younger version of Cher.

“I only wish it would have really happened,” the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star jokes. ‘I could have saved a whole lot of painful s—, okay? I wish that they would have been there and someone who could say, ‘You can leave him!’ “

The Cher Show: Making the Musical also features chats with members of the stage show’s cast and creative team, who reflect on the musical’s long journey to Broadway (it began 17 years ago as producer Flody Suarez listened to a Cher’s Greatest Hits CD on a long car trip through Europe).

Listeners looking to hear more can tune into SiriusXM’s Stars (Ch. 109) for the special’s premiere on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. Subsequent airings will continue on Stars, Insight (Ch. 121) and On Broadway (Ch. 72) in the following days. The program will also be available anytime on SiriusXM On Demand.