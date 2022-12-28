Cher Says There's 'Drugs Everywhere' on Willie Nelson's Tour Bus: 'It Smells Exactly Like Marijuana'

Cher spoke about Nelson with Kelly Clarkson, who recalled getting a "contact high" after spending time on the country icon's tour bus

By
Published on December 28, 2022 02:35 PM

Cher and Kelly Clarkson will never forget their experiences on Willie Nelson's tour bus.

While discussing the '70s-themed scent from her new "Cher Decades" perfume collection during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Believe" icon and American Idol alum reminisced on their respective visits to the country legend's tour bus — which, as to be expected, features a lot of marijuana.

"I was shocked that [your '70s perfume] didn't smell like marijuana. I'm just going to be honest with you up front," said Clarkson, 40. "I was like, 'Oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson's bus.'"

"Oh my God, I've been on Willie Nelson's bus," replied Cher, 76. "It smells exactly like marijuana."

Cher attends the CFDA Fashion Awards; Willie Nelson on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Cher and Willie Nelson. Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Randy Holmes via Getty Images

"I went on Willie Nelson's bus once, and I got a contact high," Clarkson then recalled.

"I couldn't believe it," continued Cher, recalling her own experience with Nelson, 89. "It was a terrible, old bus, but he was great. And just… drugs everywhere."

The "Underneath the Tree" singer-songwriter explained that there was marijuana "laid out on the table" of Nelson's tour bus when she visited.

"It was so amazing," she said, comparing the vehicle to a Los Angeles dispensary. "It was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in — but when you walked out, you were definitely hungry."

Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson. Linda Vartoogian/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Cher and Clarkson aren't the only stars with interesting stories about time spent with Nelson. Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg recalled getting the highest he's ever been with the "On the Road Again" musician.

"We was in Amsterdam on 4/20, and he was doing a concert out there," said the rapper, 51, during an appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes."

"Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one," Snoop continued. "He whooping my ass, and I'm just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it to me, and I'm like, 'This old motherf---er's outsmoking me.'"

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper said that he wanted to stop smoking but couldn't because he didn't "wanna show no signs of weakness!"

Related Articles
Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg Recalls Getting Super High with Willie Nelson While Playing Dominoes in Amsterdam on 4/20
Tom Brady
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
John Furniss rollout
'The Blind Woodsman' — Whose Designs Wow Millions — Says 'No One Would Know' Him Without Wife
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cher Gushes About Her 'Handsome' Younger Boyfriend: 'On Paper, It's Kind of Ridiculous'
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Singer John Waite, former member of The Babys and Bad English, performs onstage at YouTube Theater on August 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
John Waite Reviews His Career and Misfire Covers of Hit 'Missing You': 'Hard to Get That Song Right'
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Lift Spirits in Her New Holiday Special: 'I Feel Like I'm a Part of Christmas'
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Lift Spirits in Her New Holiday Special: 'I Feel Like I'm a Part of Christmas'
Fat Joe; Lil Wayne
Fat Joe Recalls Getting Helpful Advice from Lil Wayne Before Going to Jail: 'Be Humble'
Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Girl Power! Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce Team Up at the 2022 CMAs
Willie Nelson Me and Paul Excerpt
Willie Nelson Recounts Past Suicide Attempt — and How Friend Paul English Supported Him After — in New Memoir
Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg Set to Perform at the AGT Season Finale
Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg to Perform 'Chai Tea with Heidi' During 'AGT' Season Finale: Source
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow Reveals What He Finds Most 'Sexy' in a Woman — and Thinks It's a 'Magnetic Pull'
Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are Back in the Studio Together: 'Just a Few Bros Hangin Out'
Eminem Says Dr. Dre's Aneurysm Inspired Him and Snoop Dogg to End 'Stupid' Feud: 'We Talked It Out'
Lionel Richie speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Snoop Dogg during 2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - "Welcome to Atlanta" Pre-Party Hosted by Hennessy, BET.Com and So So Def at Mason Murer Fine Art Gallery in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
Snoop Dogg Says His Full-Time Blunt Roller's 'Salary Went Up' Due to 'Inflation'
Former Boy Band Member Chase Mitchell Finds a New Home in Country Music Courtesy of “Back Road”
Former Boy Band Member Chase Mitchell Finds a New Home in Country Music Courtesy of 'Back Road'