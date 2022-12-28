Cher Says There's 'Drugs Everywhere' on Willie Nelson's Tour Bus: 'It Smells Exactly Like Marijuana'

Cher and Kelly Clarkson will never forget their experiences on Willie Nelson's tour bus.

While discussing the '70s-themed scent from her new "Cher Decades" perfume collection during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Believe" icon and American Idol alum reminisced on their respective visits to the country legend's tour bus — which, as to be expected, features a lot of marijuana.

"I was shocked that [your '70s perfume] didn't smell like marijuana. I'm just going to be honest with you up front," said Clarkson, 40. "I was like, 'Oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson's bus.'"

"Oh my God, I've been on Willie Nelson's bus," replied Cher, 76. "It smells exactly like marijuana."

Cher and Willie Nelson. Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Randy Holmes via Getty Images

"I went on Willie Nelson's bus once, and I got a contact high," Clarkson then recalled.

"I couldn't believe it," continued Cher, recalling her own experience with Nelson, 89. "It was a terrible, old bus, but he was great. And just… drugs everywhere."

The "Underneath the Tree" singer-songwriter explained that there was marijuana "laid out on the table" of Nelson's tour bus when she visited.

"It was so amazing," she said, comparing the vehicle to a Los Angeles dispensary. "It was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in — but when you walked out, you were definitely hungry."

Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson. Linda Vartoogian/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Cher and Clarkson aren't the only stars with interesting stories about time spent with Nelson. Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg recalled getting the highest he's ever been with the "On the Road Again" musician.

"We was in Amsterdam on 4/20, and he was doing a concert out there," said the rapper, 51, during an appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes."

"Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one," Snoop continued. "He whooping my ass, and I'm just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it to me, and I'm like, 'This old motherf---er's outsmoking me.'"

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper said that he wanted to stop smoking but couldn't because he didn't "wanna show no signs of weakness!"